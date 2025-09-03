PSX crosses 152,000 mark in historic first as bull-run continues

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday achieved another milestone by surpassing the 152,000 points level for first time in history amid improving economic stability and decreasing inflation in the country.

The KSE-100 benchmark index gained 1,205.84 points to hit fresh high of 152,181.32 points, reflecting a change of 0.8 percent.

Experts said investor sentiment remained upbeat, mainly driven by strong performance by investment bank, fertiliser and commercial bank sectors.

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend, gaining 1,004.36 more points, a positive change of 0.67 percent, closing at 150,975.48 points against 149,971.12 points last trading day.

A total of 1,081,077,703 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,183,076,656 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 44.424 billion against Rs 48.849 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 479 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 226 of them recorded gains and 232 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.