Pakistan, China to advance next phase of CPEC with 5 corridors

Beijing assures Islamabad of continued support in economic growth, counter-terrorism; Shehbaz invites Xi to visit Pakistan next year

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, agreeing to advance its next phase through five new corridors designed to expand cooperation in key economic sectors.

At their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the two leaders emphasized that the Pakistan-China partnership was unique and unparalleled and agreed that this bond should be reflected through enhanced cooperation across multiple fields.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reaffirmed the desire to continue working closely with China for the successful implementation of the next phase of upgraded CPEC, terming the project a flagship of President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Shehbaz appreciated China’s unflinching support to Pakistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and socio-economic development and said CPEC would help both nations build an even stronger Pakistan-China community with a shared future.

President Xi assured the prime minister that China would continue to assist Pakistan in all fields of economic growth and development, particularly as the second phase of CPEC gets underway. On Tuesday, the two leaders also reviewed broader bilateral relations and regional developments, agreeing to maintain close coordination on global and regional issues.

Prime Minister Shehbaz lauded President Xi’s visionary and transformational leadership that has inspired China’s journey towards modernization and progress, adding that “Pakistan took great pride in China’s achievements and would always stand ready to work together with China in this great journey.

Shehbaz congratulated President Xi on the success of the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit in Tianjin and on the 80th anniversary of the World’s Anti-Fascist War.

The prime minister also expressed Pakistan’s support for President Xi’s global initiatives, including the Global Governance Initiative, Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative, calling them contributions to regional as well as global peace, stability and development.

Shehbaz invited President Xi to undertake an official visit to Pakistan next year, when the two countries will celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Shehbaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping reaffirmed their strong resolve to further deepen and strengthen the bilateral partnership founded on strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China.

During the high-level meeting, also attended by Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and others, PM Shehbaz and President Xi reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership.

Also, reassuring China’s continued support to Pakistan in the fight against terror, Xi expressed hope that Islamabad would take effective measures to ensure the security of Chinese personnel and projects in the country.

With the two leaders discussing regional and global developments, coupled with the agreement to continue close cooperation, PM Shehbaz reiterated the invitation to President Xi to visit Pakistan next year.