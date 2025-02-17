AGL59.39▲ 3.41 (0.06%)AIRLINK186.81▼ -2.55 (-0.01%)BOP12.17▲ 1.07 (0.10%)CNERGY7.11▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL8.72▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML52.09▲ 0.2 (0.00%)DGKC105.07▼ -1.02 (-0.01%)FCCL37.08▲ 0.43 (0.01%)FFL14.69▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)HUBC131.73▲ 0.84 (0.01%)HUMNL13.25▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)KEL4.21▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM5.97▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF45.65▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)NBP76.66▲ 0 (0.00%)OGDC199.44▼ -2.42 (-0.01%)PAEL37.59▼ -0.77 (-0.02%)PIBTL7.76▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL170.54▼ -2.92 (-0.02%)PRL32.91▼ -1.82 (-0.05%)PTC23.31▼ -0.64 (-0.03%)SEARL95.62▼ -6.12 (-0.06%)TELE8.02▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.41▼ -0.75 (-0.02%)TPLP11.73▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)TREET20.84▼ -0.63 (-0.03%)TRG62.26▼ -5.14 (-0.08%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)WTL1.47▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s gesture of respect for teacher wins over social media

Minister Ahsan Iqbals Gesture Of Respect For Teacher Wins Over Social Media
NAROWAL – Pakistan’s planning minister Ahsan Iqbal wins hearts with strong show of respect toward teachers.

PML-N stalwart Ahsan Iqbal left everyone in awe during annual ceremony at the government college in Narowal, where he knelt down to present an award to Narowal Women’s College Sania Abbasi. Abbasi was recognized for her outstanding contributions to teaching.

As Sania Abbasi arrived at the stage to receive honor, Ahsan Iqbal showed a sign of deep respect – a gesture that moved the audience. The heartfelt moment was met with applause and quickly went viral on social media, with many praising the minister for his display of admiration and courtesy.

Teachers in Pakistan, India are deeply respected due to cultural, religious, and social values that emphasise importance of education. Such respect is due to belief as tutors play key role in shaping individuals and society.

Islam also stressed elevating teachers’ status as they are seen as role models who not only impart academic knowledge but also guide students.

Ahsan Iqbal is among highly educated politicians, having his academic journey at University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, where he complete graduation in mechanical engineering in 80s. He furthered his education by obtaining an MBA from the prestigious Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1986.

Punjab SHO’s respect for schoolteacher wins hearts

Web Desk (Lahore)

