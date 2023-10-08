An anti-terrorism court on Saturday sent PTI leaders Mian Mehmood-ul-Rasheed and Ejaz Chaudhary on judicial remand in a case related to the burning of a container at Lahore’s Kalma Chowk.

The court approved 14 days judicial remand of PTI leaders and scheduled their next appearance for October 21. It is pertinent to mention here that violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on May 9.