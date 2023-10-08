Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Calling upon the political forces of the country to seriously focus on issues confronting Pakistan both on internal and external level, the Pakistan Democratic Movement president Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a surprising move said on Saturday he wanted every politician to be out of the jail.

Uplift of the country’s economy is a challenging task and every political party is supposed to play its role in this regard. It would not be a matter of joy for me to see my opponents in jail while I am freed. I am of the view that every politician should be out of jail,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman told newsmen in Peshawar.

The Secretary General of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam said that it did not suit him to organize public gatherings against his opponents who are imprisoned adding it was he who brought all the political parties on one platform to maintain the dignity of the country that is confronted with worst economic crisis.

Rehman lamented that the traders were facing severe economic hardships and the poor masses were staging protests against the inflated power bills that has made their lives miserable.

Maulana from D I Khan, however, lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf saying PTI chief pushed the country into an economic crisis. He said Imran Khan’s cases are in court and the disqualification will confirm that he will stay out of elections. At the same time the JUI Supremo claimed that the party was not having a personal tussle with any stakeholder and there were only differences of ideology. Fazal said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced election in January and holding elections was its constitutional responsibility. JUI- Chief said that the nation should welcome the Pakistan Muslim League-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif on his return to Pakistan and it’s good that he was returning to Pakistan.