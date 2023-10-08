Pakistan has expressed deep concern over the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Palestinians in the Middle East. The statement, released on Saturday, the Foreign Office underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire and a return to peaceful negotiations.

“We are closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the Middle East and the eruption of hostilities between Israel and Palestinians. We are concerned about the human cost of the escalating situation,” the statement read.

Pakistan’s stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict has been consistent, advocating for a two-state solution as the key to enduring peace in the region. The foreign office emphasised the importance of a “just, comprehensive, and lasting solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) resolutions.”

Pakistan’s position is that a viable, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine should be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital. This stance aligns with the international community’s efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the long-standing conflict.

The statement further urged the inter national community to come together to support the cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians, and the pursuit of a lasting peace in the Middle East. The call for immediate action reflects Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The statement came as the situation on the ground took a dramatic turn, with reports of an unprecedented multi-front attack by Hamas resistance fighters on Israel. At least 40 Israelis were killed as Hamas fighters fired thousands of rockets into Israeli territory. The attack occurred at daybreak on Saturday, catching the country off-guard on a major holiday.

Hamas fighters are reported to have infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations, utilising air, land, and sea routes. This coordinated assault has added a new dimension to the ongoing conflict, raising concerns about the potential for further violence and casualties.