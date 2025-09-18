Mdcat 2025 Latest Update After Flood Delay

ISLAMABAD – Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025’s registration has been closed, with a record-breaking 140,071 medical aspirants ready to compete for admission into medical and dental colleges, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) said.

According to PMDC spokesperson, the eagerly awaited exam will now take place on October 26, 2025 Sunday. The test was originally slated for October 5 but was rescheduled to provide relief to students impacted by the recent floods.

MDCAT 2025

Punjab, the country’s most populated region, leads race with highest number of candidates as over 50,000 students will sit the exam from the province. KP follows with 39,964, while 33,160 students from Sindh and 10,278 from Balochistan have also registered.

From the federal capital, 1,146 students will appear, alongside 3,322 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,564 from Gilgit-Baltistan. Adding an international dimension, 194 candidates in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will also take the test.

MDCAT will be conducted through provincial universities, with a uniform syllabus and centralized question bank designed by PMDC to ensure fairness and transparency across the board.

To safeguard the integrity of the exam, PMDC has issued strict instructions to prevent cheating and paper leaks. Universities have been directed to implement tight security measures. Meanwhile, students have been urged to rely solely on official guidelines issued by PMDC and universities and to stay away from rumors and misinformation circulating around the exam.

MDCAT 2025 Curriculum

Biology

Acellular Life: Viruses – structure, classification, and diseases (e.g., AIDS).

Viruses – structure, classification, and diseases (e.g., AIDS). Bioenergetics: Photosynthesis (factors, light-dependent/independent reactions).

Photosynthesis (factors, light-dependent/independent reactions). Biological Molecules: Water properties; carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, RNA, conjugated molecules.

Water properties; carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, RNA, conjugated molecules. Cell Structure & Function: Animal vs. plant cells, prokaryotic vs. eukaryotic cells, organelles, receptors.

Animal vs. plant cells, prokaryotic vs. eukaryotic cells, organelles, receptors. Coordination & Control: Neurons, nerve impulse, reflexes, brain structure & functions.

Neurons, nerve impulse, reflexes, brain structure & functions. Diversity in Animals: General characteristics.

General characteristics. Enzymes: Nature, mechanism, factors, inhibitors.

Nature, mechanism, factors, inhibitors. Evolution: Origin of life, Lamarck’s and Darwin’s theories.

Origin of life, Lamarck’s and Darwin’s theories. Prokaryotes (Bacteria): Structure, diversity, role in life & control.

Structure, diversity, role in life & control. Reproduction: Human male & female systems, menstrual cycle, STDs.

Human male & female systems, menstrual cycle, STDs. Support & Movement: Bones, cartilage, muscles, joints, arthritis, contraction mechanism.

Bones, cartilage, muscles, joints, arthritis, contraction mechanism. Inheritance: Mendel’s laws, linkage, crossing over, sex-linkage, hemophilia.

Mendel’s laws, linkage, crossing over, sex-linkage, hemophilia. Plants: Carnivorous plants, water/mineral uptake, hormones.

Carnivorous plants, water/mineral uptake, hormones. Circulation: Heart structure, heartbeat, blood vessels, lymphatic system.

Heart structure, heartbeat, blood vessels, lymphatic system. Immunity: Mechanisms of defense.

Mechanisms of defense. Respiration: Respiratory system, gaseous exchange, smoking effects.

Chemistry

Fundamentals: Stoichiometry, mole ratios, limiting reagent, yields.

Stoichiometry, mole ratios, limiting reagent, yields. Atomic Structure: Orbitals, energy levels, electron configuration.

Orbitals, energy levels, electron configuration. States of Matter: Gases (KMT, STP), liquids (properties, hydrogen bonding, water anomaly), solids (crystals, lattice, energy).

Gases (KMT, STP), liquids (properties, hydrogen bonding, water anomaly), solids (crystals, lattice, energy). Equilibrium: Dynamic equilibrium, Le Chatelier’s principle, solubility, buffers, Haber’s process.

Dynamic equilibrium, Le Chatelier’s principle, solubility, buffers, Haber’s process. Reaction Kinetics: Rate laws, activation energy, collision theory, factors affecting rate.

Rate laws, activation energy, collision theory, factors affecting rate. Thermochemistry: Exo/endo reactions, enthalpy, Hess’s Law, First Law of Thermodynamics.

Exo/endo reactions, enthalpy, Hess’s Law, First Law of Thermodynamics. Electrochemistry: Redox reactions, balancing, electrodes, potentials.

Redox reactions, balancing, electrodes, potentials. Chemical Bonding: Covalent/ionic bonds, polarity, VSEPR, bond energies, periodic trends.

Covalent/ionic bonds, polarity, VSEPR, bond energies, periodic trends. s- & p-Block Elements: Group I, II, IV reactions, periodic properties.

Group I, II, IV reactions, periodic properties. Transition Elements: Basic concepts.

Basic concepts. Organic Chemistry: Classification, functional groups, isomerism, stereoisomerism.

Classification, functional groups, isomerism, stereoisomerism. Hydrocarbons: Alkanes (nomenclature, substitution), alkenes (structure, reactions), alkynes (prep, acidity, reactions), benzene (structure, resonance, substitution reactions).

Alkanes (nomenclature, substitution), alkenes (structure, reactions), alkynes (prep, acidity, reactions), benzene (structure, resonance, substitution reactions). Alkyl Halides, Alcohols, Phenols, Aldehydes, Ketones, Carboxylic Acids, Macromolecules: Nomenclature, structures, reactions, mechanisms, biochemical relevance (proteins, enzymes).

Physics

Force & Motion: Displacement, velocity, acceleration, projectile motion, collisions, conservation of momentum.

Displacement, velocity, acceleration, projectile motion, collisions, conservation of momentum. Work & Energy: Work, kinetic/potential energy, power, energy conservation.

Work, kinetic/potential energy, power, energy conservation. Rotational & Circular Motion: Angular displacement, velocity, relations between linear & angular motion.

Angular displacement, velocity, relations between linear & angular motion. Waves: Mechanical vs. electromagnetic, speed of sound, interference, stationary waves, SHM.

Mechanical vs. electromagnetic, speed of sound, interference, stationary waves, SHM. Thermodynamics: Heat transfer, specific heat, first law, work done.

Heat transfer, specific heat, first law, work done. Electrostatics: Coulomb’s law, electric fields, potential, capacitors.

Coulomb’s law, electric fields, potential, capacitors. Current Electricity: Ohm’s law, resistance, power transfer.

Ohm’s law, resistance, power transfer. Electromagnetism & Induction: Magnetic fields, forces, Faraday’s and Lenz’s laws, transformers.

Magnetic fields, forces, Faraday’s and Lenz’s laws, transformers. Electronics: Diodes and rectification.

Diodes and rectification. Modern Physics: Particle nature of light, atomic spectra.

Particle nature of light, atomic spectra. Nuclear Physics: Atomic model, radioactivity, half-life, radiation effects & uses.

English

Vocabulary Skills: Context clues, word relations, synonyms/antonyms, homophones.

Context clues, word relations, synonyms/antonyms, homophones. Grammar: Tenses, sentence structure, subject-verb agreement, articles, prepositions.

Tenses, sentence structure, subject-verb agreement, articles, prepositions. Conventions: Capitalization, punctuation, spelling.

Capitalization, punctuation, spelling. Error Detection: Word order, style, vocabulary issues.

Word order, style, vocabulary issues. Comprehension: Short passages with explicit questions.

Logical Reasoning