MDCAT 2025 new test date announced as schedule revised

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has changed the schedule of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 due to flooding situation in the country.

The decision was taken in view of the challenges faced by students in flood-affected areas in Punjab and Sindh.

PMDC said the new exam date was finalised after consultations with representatives from universities across the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

MDCAT 2025 New Test Date

Originally scheduled for October 5, 2025, the MDCAT 2025 will now be held on October 26 (Sunday), the council announced.

Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal said the move aims to serve the best interests of students, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring equal educational opportunities for all across the country.

Digital Question Bank

Earlier, PMDC announced major reform in the medical entrance examination system with launch of question bank for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025.

The initiative is part of the Council’s broader plan to digitise its operations and enhance transparency. Speaking at briefing in Islamabad, PMDC President Professor Dr. Rizwan Taj said that student registration and monitoring will be overseen by the Council, while the preparation of question papers, conduct of examinations, and marking will be entrusted to public universities to ensure impartiality.

New MDCAT question bank is designed on consensus syllabus approved by all provinces. This move aims to eliminate errors, address regional concerns, and provide equal preparation opportunities for students nationwide.

MDCAT 2025

Eligibility: At least 65% marks in F.Sc (Pre-Medical) or equivalent required.

Domicile Rule: Students can only take the test in their domicile province/region.

Overseas Candidates: Only one international center — Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Format: Likely 180 MCQs (reduced from 200)

Duration: Expected 3 hours (instead of 3.5)

Syllabus Highlights

Biology: Cell biology, genetics, physiology, ecology, human systems

Chemistry: Stoichiometry, periodic trends, organic reactions, thermodynamics

Physics: Motion, energy, thermodynamics, electricity, electromagnetism, modern physics

English: Vocabulary, grammar, comprehension

Logical Reasoning: Pattern recognition, deductions, problem solving