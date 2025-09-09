MDCAT 2025 going to be delayed due to floods in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – The Standing Committee of Senate on National Health has been urged to postpone the MDCAT 2025 (Medical and Dental College Admission Test) due to the ongoing flood crisis across the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Mirza Afridi urged authorities to delay the exam, scheduled for October 5 by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

He highlighted that severe flooding has devastated villages, towns, and cities, especially as the floodwaters move from Punjab into Sindh.

“The emergency situation caused by floods has disrupted the lives of thousands,” Senator Afridi said. “Students from flood-affected areas are facing serious challenges in preparing for the MDCAT. Many of the candidates come from these regions.”

MDCAT 2025 Delay Update

The Senator has requested that the MDCAT 2025 be delayed until November 2025 to allow affected students adequate time for preparation and recovery.

In response, the President of PMDC, during a briefing to the committee, stated that a consultative meeting of medical universities is scheduled for September 10.

The final decision regarding the conduct or postponement of the MDCAT will be made after consultation with the universities.

Mustafa Kamal added that provincial public medical universities are responsible for conducting the test, while PMDC only prepares the examination paper. “Whatever decision is made will be in the best interest of the students,” he assured.