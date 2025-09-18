Rs13Lac Discount on MG Electric Vehicles announced in Pakistan; Check New prices

KARACHI – Exciting news for motorheads as MG Pakistan unveiled limited-time special discount on two of its flagship electric vehicles, allowing buyers to save more than Rs13Lac on each purchase.

The autogiant confirmed that the offer applies to MG4 Excite and MG ZS EV Short Range, both of which have received significant price cuts aimed at making electric mobility more accessible to Pakistani consumers.

MG Cars Discount in Pakistan

MG Pakistan slashed prices of its two electric vehicles under limited-time offer. MG4 Excite, which was earlier priced at 9,799,000, is now being offered at 8,490,000, giving customers a saving of 1,309,000.

Model Old Price New Price Price Cut MG4 Excite 9,799,000 8,490,000 1,309,000 MG ZS EV Short Range 10,990,000 9,690,000 1,300,000

MG ZS EV Short Range gets Rs1,300,000 discount, lowering its price from Rs10,990,000 to Rs9,690,000. This price slash makes both models more affordable for consumers looking to switch to electric mobility.

MG Pakistan said the promotional offer is only valid for a limited number of units, with no fixed end date announced. Customers eager to avail themselves of the discount are encouraged to book their vehicles promptly.

Industry observers note that Pakistan’s automotive sector is gradually transitioning toward environmentally friendly vehicles. MG Pakistan says its price reduction initiative will not only attract more consumers to electric mobility but also support the growth of sustainable and eco-friendly transportation across the country.

MG Installment Plans

MG Motors Pakistan teamed up with BankIslami to launch an unbelievable auto financing deal on the MG HS and MG HS Plug-in Hybrid. With rates starting at only 4.99%, same-day approvals, and financing of up to 3 million+, this is the lowest Shariah-compliant car financing offer in the country.

Modern design, eco-friendly tech, and budget-friendly payments, MG just made premium cars more accessible than ever!