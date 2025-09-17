PMDC announces domicile-based MDCAT 2025 exam for admissions

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has decided that the MDCAT entrance exam 2025 for admission into medical and dental colleges will now be conducted based on the candidate’s domicile.

Reports said students will be required to take the test in their respective provinces and will not be permitted to sit for the exam in any other province.

The decision also outlined the approval of specific universities across the country to conduct the entrance tests for medical and dental admissions.

These include IBA Sukkur, Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences Quetta, and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University in Islamabad.

For candidates from Sindh and Balochistan, one test center will be established in Islamabad to facilitate their examinations.

Meanwhile, candidates with domicile from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take the test at centers within their respective provinces.

The centers at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University will also accommodate candidates from Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and all four provinces, with seats allocated according to their respective quotas.

PMDC emphasized that possessing a domicile from the relevant province is mandatory for admission into medical and dental colleges.

Special seats have also been allocated for residents of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan’s medical and dental colleges.

MDCAT 2025 Schedule

Earlier, PMDC changed the schedule of Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 due to flooding situation in the country.

The decision was taken in view of the challenges faced by students in flood-affected areas in Punjab and Sindh.

PMDC said the new exam date was finalised after consultations with representatives from universities across the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Originally scheduled for October 5, 2025, the MDCAT 2025 will now be held on October 26 (Sunday), the council announced.

Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal said the move aims to serve the best interests of students, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring equal educational opportunities for all across the country.