Islamabad, Pakistan weather: More intermittent rains, heavy falls likely

ISLAMABAD – More intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Islamabad and parts of Pakistan on Thursday night and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), weak moist currents from the Arabian Sea penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave prevails over the upper parts, which will likely persist during the next 24hours.

Under these conditions, more intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday night and Friday.

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 33°C and 35°C on Friday and between 34°C and 36°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 33°C and 35°C on Friday and between 34°C and 36°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan during the last 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred at isolated places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Lahore (Upper Mall 30, Jail Road 11, Head Office WASA, Tajpura 10, Mughalpura 06, Samanabad 05, Lakshmi Chowk 02, Shadpura 01), Islamabad (Saidpur 28), Murree 09, Gujranwala 05, Chakwal 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 05, Balakot 04, Lower Dir 03, Drosh 02, Pattan 01

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad City 05, Airport 04, Rawalakot 03

Turbat and Sibbi remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 41°C. The maximum temperature in Nokkundi, Bahawalpur and Dalbandin was recorded at 40°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 63 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 57 per cent.