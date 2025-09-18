Israel, India in shock as Pakistan steps up as Middle East Protector with KSA Pact

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia advance security ties with historic defense pact and any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.

The move also reshapes geopolitical landscape of Middle East and South Asia, as Islamabad and Riyadh signed sweeping defense agreement during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to kingdom.

The agreement is designed to boost defense cooperation and establish a joint deterrence mechanism, with the striking principle that any aggression against one country will be considered an aggression against both. This historic pact comes amid rising regional tensions, following Israel’s recent strike on Qatar, which has triggered widespread concern over Middle East security.

The security deal is highly important with far-reaching consequences as two Muslim naiton have long maintained strong defense and diplomatic relations, this agreement elevates the partnership to an entirely new level. South Asian nation has now positioned itself as a security provider not just for Saudi Arabia but for the wider Middle East.

Arab nations are reportedly looking for alternative security guarantees as the credibility of Washington raised serious question after Dogha attacks while India may be particularly concerned about Pakistan’s enhanced defense posture.

Earlier in the day, Michael Kugelman, said Pakistan is now “in a very strong strategic position” with the support of China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. However, he noted that the pact does not necessarily prevent India from taking military action against Pakistan.

Amid global reactions, India is reportedly shocked and taken by surprise, calling agreement the “single most important military and diplomatic initiative in the past 50 years, after the Lahore Islamic Summit.” This is the first defense pact between two Muslim-majority countries and praised Saudi Arabia’s economic power and diplomatic influence.

With Pakistan’s military strength and Saudi Arabia’s economic clout combined, Israel will think twice before taking any action.

Besides bossting own security, the deal also puts Pakistan’s role as a net security provider in the Arab world, and a direct deterrent to Israel. For Saudi Arabia, the deal provides a hedge against uncertainty and a signal of independence. Although the agreement does not formally include nuclear guarantees, Pakistan’s arsenal effectively casts a “de facto nuclear umbrella,” increasing the stakes for any potential regional conflicts.