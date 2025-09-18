PSX nears 158,000 as Pak-Saudi defence agreement push market rally

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange roared back on Thursday, with benchmark KSE-100 Index smashing a new record near 158,000.

The index surged to an intra-day high of 158,082.55 before closing at 157,953.46—a jump of 1,775 points (1.14%)—as investors embraced a wave of buying momentum. Latest trading shows renewed investor confidence in Pakistan, driven by strategic diplomacy and economic stability.

KSE-100 Update

Metric Value Last Status 157,953.46 Change 1,775.65 (1.14%) Date & Time Sep 18, 2025 3:50 PM High 158,082.55 Low 156,978.85 Volume 555,465,296 1-Year Change 96.31% YTD Change 37.20% Previous Close 156,177.81

Experts say the rally was fueled by Pakistan’s new Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) with Saudi Arabia, signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Riyadh. The pact pledges that any aggression against either country will be considered an attack on both, sending a strong signal of stability to the market.

Globally, markets were mixed as investors weighed the Federal Reserve’s first rate cut of the year. While Asian stocks fluctuated, Wall Street futures and key markets in South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan showed signs of strength.