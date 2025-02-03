Bise Lahore Class 9 Date Sheet For 2025 Exams

|Date
|Subject
|25-03-2025
|English
|27-03-2025
|Biology/Computer Science
|28-03-2025
|Tarjuma Quran
|07-04-2025
|Chemistry/General Science
|08-04-2025
|Pakistan Studies (Supply Students)
|10-04-2025
|Urdu
|11-04-2025
|Islamiat (Compulsory)
|14-04-2025
|Mathematics
|17-04-2025
|Physics/Islamiat Elective
The exams will commence with English on March 25, 2025, and conclude with Physics/Islamiat Elective on April 17, 2025.
Students are advised to thoroughly review the official date sheet and ensure that they are fully prepared for the exams. BISE Lahore also emphasizes the importance of adhering to the exam schedule and arriving at the examination centers on time.
For any updates or further details, students should regularly check the official BISE Lahore website or follow their notifications.
Sindh Matric, Inter 2025 Exams dates revealed; full schedule here