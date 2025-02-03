Bise Lahore Class 9 Date Sheet For 2025 Exams

LAHORE – The tentative Date Sheet for Class 9 Examination 2025 is out as students are busy preparing for the annual exam as papers are starting in Ramadan.

9th Class Date Sheet in Punjab

Class 9 exam schedule starts with English on March 25, and the second paper will be of Biology or Computer Science on March 27. On March 28th, students will sit for the Tarjuma Quran exam, and on April 7, it will be Chemistry or General Science.

For students who have supplementary exams in Pakistan Studies, their paper will be held on April 8th. This is followed by Urdu on April 10th, and Islamiat (Compulsory) on April 11th. The Maths exam will be held on April 14th, while Physics or Islamic Education (Is E) will conclude the exams on April 17th.

With tentative dates, students are now busy revising the remaining syllabus and are engaging in test schedule. Some candidates are anxious about challenging subjects like Physics or Maths, while others might be focusing on memorizing for Islamic Studies or Tarjuma Quran.