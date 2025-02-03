AGL48.7▼ -1.87 (-0.04%)AIRLINK192.46▼ -3.92 (-0.02%)BOP10.23▲ 0.12 (0.01%)CNERGY7.53▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL8.66▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML47.68▼ -1.18 (-0.02%)DGKC106.98▼ -0.47 (0.00%)FCCL38.1▲ 0 (0.00%)FFL15.41▼ -0.33 (-0.02%)HUBC128.08▼ -2.3 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.77▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.44▼ -0.16 (-0.03%)KOSM6.21▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF44.62▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)NBP70.52▼ -0.32 (0.00%)OGDC202.69▼ -3.82 (-0.02%)PAEL37.95▼ -1.82 (-0.05%)PIBTL7.84▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)PPL175.05▼ -3.86 (-0.02%)PRL37.34▼ -1.59 (-0.04%)PTC23.45▼ -0.86 (-0.04%)SEARL104.89▼ -4.38 (-0.04%)TELE8.27▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TOMCL33.58▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)TPLP12.13▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET21.41▼ -0.8 (-0.04%)TRG63.98▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)UNITY30.68▲ 0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.63▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

BISE Lahore Class 9 Date Sheet for 2025 Exams

Bise Lahore Class 9 Date Sheet For 2025 Exams
LAHORE – The tentative Date Sheet for Class 9 Examination 2025 is out as students are busy preparing for the annual exam as papers are starting in Ramadan.

9th Class Date Sheet in Punjab

Class 9 exam schedule starts with English on March 25, and the second paper will be of Biology or Computer Science on March 27. On March 28th, students will sit for the Tarjuma Quran exam, and on April 7, it will be Chemistry or General Science.

For students who have supplementary exams in Pakistan Studies, their paper will be held on April 8th. This is followed by Urdu on April 10th, and Islamiat (Compulsory) on April 11th. The Maths exam will be held on April 14th, while Physics or Islamic Education (Is E) will conclude the exams on April 17th.

With tentative dates, students are now busy revising the remaining syllabus and are engaging in test schedule. Some candidates are anxious about challenging subjects like Physics or Maths, while others might be focusing on memorizing for Islamic Studies or Tarjuma Quran.

BISE Lahore Date Sheet 2025

Date Subject
25-03-2025 English
27-03-2025 Biology/Computer Science
28-03-2025 Tarjuma Quran
07-04-2025 Chemistry/General Science
08-04-2025 Pakistan Studies (Supply Students)
10-04-2025 Urdu
11-04-2025 Islamiat (Compulsory)
14-04-2025 Mathematics
17-04-2025 Physics/Islamiat Elective

The exams will commence with English on March 25, 2025, and conclude with Physics/Islamiat Elective on April 17, 2025.

Students are advised to thoroughly review the official date sheet and ensure that they are fully prepared for the exams. BISE Lahore also emphasizes the importance of adhering to the exam schedule and arriving at the examination centers on time.

For any updates or further details, students should regularly check the official BISE Lahore website or follow their notifications.

Web Desk (Lahore)

