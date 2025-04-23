CPEC’s Future and Peripheral Global Geo-economics & Geo-politics

Amid intensifying global trade wars and shifting geopolitical alliances, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) faces renewed scrutiny from critics aligned with Western interests.

Regrettably, certain pseudo-intellectuals, paid economists and partisan journalists within Pakistan have joined this chorus, questioning CPEC’s sustainability amid the ongoing US-led tariff and trade wars.

These efforts appear designed to entangle China and its allies—particularly those in the Global South, BRI member states and developing nations worldwide.

The aggressive US tariff regime is part of a broader strategy aimed at undermining China’s macroeconomic stability and curbing its global influence.

This appears to be a well-orchestrated policy by the new neocons of modern capitalism, ruthlessly dismantling global governance, economies, industries, societies and supply chains.

Consequently, the ASEAN region faces difficult choices.

However, the recent state visits of President Xi Jinping to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia succeeded in maintaining economic partnerships and formulating a prospective joint response to US unilateral tariffs.

The US tariff wars have reshaped global markets, promoting a power-centric model that prioritizes self-interest over mutual development.

Under slogans like “Making America Great Again,” this approach has fostered isolationism, protectionism and efforts to destabilize China’s economy.

Discriminating against others through a flawed trade surplus narrative, the US has triggered abnormal global trends.

These developments demand urgent economic reassessment, political coordination, social cohesion and, above all, diplomatic unity to counter the disruptive spillover effects of Washington’s tariff-driven policies.

Encouragingly, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong’s keynote speech at an international seminar offered alternative policy options and a way forward.

He reaffirmed China’s unwavering commitment to deepening ties with Pakistan and accelerating the next phase of CPEC.

President Xi Jinping’s vision of building a “Community with a Shared Future,” rooted in mutual trust, development and regional integration, serves as the antidote to US high tariffs.

CPEC’s achievements—$25.4 billion in direct Chinese investment, the creation of 236,000 jobs and the development of critical infrastructure such as power projects, highways and the operationalization of the world-class Gwadar International Airport—clearly reflect the trust and strength of the Pak-China economic partnership.

Additionally, humanitarian efforts such as distributing health kits, rebuilding schools in KP and treating children with heart disease symbolize the ironclad friendship.

People-centric initiatives—solar-powered systems, food packages, clean drinking water projects and scholarship programs, especially for students in KP—highlight China’s people-friendly approach, building bridges of civility and humanity.

The Chinese Ambassador rightly criticized the USA for imposing unfair tariffs and violating WTO rules, warning that such unilateralism threatens the global economic order.

Therefore, a commitment to multilateralism, justice and a fair trade system—anchored in unity between China and Pakistan—offers the right path forward.

Upgrading CPEC, enriching cooperation and building a shared, prosperous future will further strengthen Pak-China bilateral relations.

Unfortunately, the US tariff onslaught has exposed vulnerabilities in many global economies and systems.

Pakistan is under increasing political and diplomatic pressure, particularly after the imposition of 27 percent tariffs.

These may exacerbate existing crises and introduce new socio-economic, geopolitical and geostrategic challenges.

The US may also pressure Pakistan to weaken its economic and political ties with China or obstruct CPEC.

However, initiatives such as dispatching large numbers of students to China for training in modern agricultural technologies are encouraging signs.

Evidently, the US administration and military-industrial complex are implementing strategies to isolate China and weaken its economy.

As a flagship BRI project, CPEC will likely face increasing resistance from the US.

Therefore, a new, holistic and comprehensive re-engagement policy between Pakistan and China must be developed and implemented.

Regionally, India and its international allies are actively conducting and financially supporting terrorist activities in Pakistan—particularly in KP, Balochistan and parts of Southern Punjab.

These heinous acts directly target CPEC infrastructure and have intensified since the development of the Gwadar Port and Airport.

The safety and security of Chinese citizens working in Pakistan—and their investments—are increasingly at risk, with innocent Pakistanis also being targeted in attempts to harm the country’s global image.

The recent US decision to impose very high port charges on Chinese products, along with disruptions in the Red Sea, Black Sea, Panama Canal, South China Sea and increasing militarization in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, has once again underscored the strategic value of Gwadar Port.

It offers an alternative route to the vulnerable Strait of Malacca.

Early completion of CPEC projects and operationalization of Gwadar could undermine the effectiveness of US-led alliances like QUAD and AUKUS in the region.

According to reliable diplomatic sources, many foreign missions have employed retired diplomats and opportunistic journalists to discredit CPEC through fake news, misleading podcasts, biased articles and prejudiced commentary—damaging the very core of the Pak-China friendship.

Unfortunately, these compromised individuals distort facts about China, CPEC, the South China Sea and Xinjiang—amplified by Western media and hostile entities.

Regrettably, these greed-driven actors fabricate stories of debt traps and corruption linked to CPEC, aiming to sow discord between the Pakistani and Chinese peoples.

The negative influence of social media continues to erode mutual trust.

The writer suggests establishing a corridor of knowledge comprising genuine Sinologists, regional experts, economists, political scientists and journalists under the guidance of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan.

The writer further recommends that Pakistani policymakers adopt a balanced foreign relations strategy.

Strengthening bilateral ties with China—through joint ventures in quality industrialization, lithium batteries, EVs, relocation of industries to Pakistan, digitalization, Panda financing, AI, hybrid agriculture and green technologies—is essential.

The development of a Green Wall in Cholistan, Thar and other deserts to convert barren land into fertile fields is a vital policy step.

Pakistan’s best strategy is a pro-Pakistan policy—one that cooperates with all nations to promote shared values and address, not deepen, its internal challenges.

Establishing a modern aquaculture industry in Gwadar with assistance from the China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) would be a valuable addition.

It would harness Gwadar’s rich marine resources and transform the port city into a major hub for seafood production, processing and exports.

Gwadar’s favorable sea conditions and proximity to global markets make it ideal for aquaculture.

The development of hatcheries, seafood processing facilities and sustainable farms that meet international quality standards would boost exports.

Enhancing diplomatic relations with Beijing is a timely move to secure more investment and projects from China.