Behbood, Defence Savings Certificates updated profit rates form August 2025

LAHORE – The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) offers Behbood and Defence Savings Certificates to citizens of Pakistan with reasonable profit rates, which are regularly, updated keeping in view inflation trends in the country.

Behbood Savings Certificates

The government of Pakistan introduced Behbood Savings Certificates (BSCs) in 2003 to address the challenges faced by widows and the elderly citizens.

The scheme has also been extended to disabled persons and special minors with disability through their guardians.

The scheme is offered for the tenure of 10 years while profit is paid to the customers on monthly basis started from the date of purchase of the certificates.

The minimum investment limit is Rs5,000 while the maximum limit for single investor is Rs7.5 million and Rs15 billion for joint investors.

Updated Profit Rate

As per latest revision, the government has fixed the profit rates on Behbood Savings Certificates at 12.96 percent. It means the people can earn monthly profit of Rs1,080 on investment of Rs100,000.

Defence Savings Certificates

All Pakistani Nationals as well as Overseas Pakistanis can purchase Defence Savings Certificates being an adult singly, a minor with guardian and two adults jointly, where the payments can be received either by both jointly or any one of the holders.

An adult can also purchase DSC on behalf of a single minor, two minors jointly or as a joint with a minor. Furthermore, there is no maximum investment limit in this category.

DSC Profit Rate from August 21

The National Savings has fixed the profit rate at 11.54 percent. Following are the profits that a person can earn on investment Rs100,000 until 10 years maturity:

First Year Rs109,000

Second Year Rs119,000

Third Year Rs130,000

Fourth Year Rs143,000

Fifth Year Rs158,000

Sixth Year Rs177,000

Seventh Year Rs200,000

Eighth Year Rs227,000

Ninth Year Rs259,000

Tenth Year Rs298,000