LAHORE-In a remarkable show of support, a massive caravan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters from all corners of the country has converged in Lahore to welcome the return of their leader, Nawaz Sharif.

Sukkur residents organized a special train to facilitate the rally, with the “Hope of Pakistan” train while the people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also managed a train to reach Lahore. Meanwhile, a caravan of vehicles from Karachi has also reached Lahore, underlining the nationwide enthusiasm for Nawaz Sharif’s return.

Several other caravans from cities across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Sadiqabad, Peshawar, Jahanian, Quetta, Hyderabad, Dadu, D.I. Khan, Mirpur Khas, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit-Baltistan, are en route to Lahore to partake in the historic event.

The atmosphere at the rally was jubilant, with PML-N supporters celebrating Nawaz Sharif’s arrival through traditional drum beats and spirited slogans in his favor.

At the Minar-e-Pakistan ground in Lahore, preparations are in full swing, with an impressive 130,686 square-foot area equipped with lighting, music, and a reported 40,000 chairs to accommodate attendees. The event is expected to be a significant political gathering, marking Nawaz Sharif’s return to the forefront of Pakistani politics.

On Friday, Malik Ahmed Khan, the PML-N leader, claimed to bring 60,000 people just from Kasur district. He said that different convoys would arrive at Minar-e-Pakistan for warm reception of their leader.