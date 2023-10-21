LAHORE- The police have tightened the security arrangements for grand reception of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif in the provincial capital.

The sources in the police department said that over 10,000 police personnel and officers have been deployed to fulfill security responsibilities, extending from the airport to the historic Minar-e-Pakistan venue.

Their duties include traffic management, and an additional contingent of more than 3,000 traffic wardens has been assigned to oversee alternate routes.

The stream of caravans converging from various regions of the country to Lahore remains uninterrupted. Adequate parking provisions have also been established in proximity to key locations, including Band Road, Lari Adda, and Ring Road.

Besides it, the entire arrival process and the ensuing rally will be closely monitored via an extensive network of CCTV cameras.

The sources said that the comprehensive security teams have been positioned to safeguard the entire route, stretching from Lahore Airport to the rally destination. The police personnel are stationed within conspicuous white tents along both internal and external pathways.

In addition to this, patrol units and checkpoints are actively being established across multiple areas to ensure public safety.

It is worth noting that vigilant monitoring will be conducted through a combination of Safe City cameras and local surveillance equipment. Stringent search operations have been implemented on all sides of the rally venue.

Chief City Police Officer (CCPO) of Lahore along with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Operations Ali Rizvi personally conducted an inspection of Minar-e-Pakistan at night to oversee these security arrangements.