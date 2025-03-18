Islamabad witnesses highest pollen concentration level of this season

ISLAMABAD – The federal capital witnessed the highest level of pollen concentration of this season as the count reached 40,881 per cubic meter of air on Tuesday.

Medical experts have advised allergy patients to take necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector reached 40,881 on Tuesday, which was 34,345 on Monday.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a similar trend has been witnessed in other vulnerable sectors of the federal capital.

The total pollen count in Islamabad’s G-6 sector increased to 11,434 as compared with 10,336 the last day.

Similarly, the pollen count in the E-8 sector increased to 10,327 as against 9,468 on Monday. In the F-10 sector, it increased to 7,397 as compared with 6,787 the previous day.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper-mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria. People with allergies to these pollens suffer during pollination season.

Out of all these species, Paper-mulberry shares the highest pollen count of 40,628 (Very High). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 56 (High), Grasses 102 (High), Alternaria 28 (Low), Pines 67 (Moderate), Acacia (Zero), Eucalyptus (Zero) and Dandelion 04 (Low).