Maryam directs to complete road construction projects till June 30

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday directed to complete construction and repairing of roads till end of current fiscal year.

The Chief Minister gave these directions while presiding over a special meeting to review on-going development and health projects in the province.

Maryam Nawaz directed to complete first phase of construction and restoration of health centers by June 30, 2025.

She said that she herself will inaugurate the newly-constructed basic health centers in rural and urban areas of the province.

Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities concerned to provide additional resources to planning and development board on priority basis.

During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz was comprehensively briefed by Provincial Secretary for Construction and Communication about different development projects.

The chief minister was informed that out 462 roads projects, work on 455 projected still continued while 25 percent work was already completed on these projects.

The CM was informed that out of 72 projects approved under Roads Restoration Project Phase-2, work on 67 is started.

At least 75 percent work already completed on restoration of basic health centers in the province while 54 basic health centers were fully completed restored.

Plastering work on 1143 health centers, flooring of 1004 while finishing of 1211 health centers still under-construction.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz has taken another revolutionary step to modernise traffic standards in Lahore by dedicating separate lanes for cyclists and motorcyclists on the city’s roads.

The Lahore Development Authority has launched a pilot project for designated lanes in the city.

This initiative is expected to reduce traffic accidents and improve the flow of traffic.

In the first phase, bike lanes are being constructed on Ferozepur Road and Canal Road, extending to Lahore Bridge.

The project covers 10 kilometers, with the lanes being painted in a vibrant green color for visibility.

Chief Minister Mryam Nawaz has instructed that the construction standards for these bike lanes be of the highest quality to ensure safety and convenience for cyclists and motorcyclists alike.