Gen Hassan visits Pakistan Navy ships, units

Pakistan, Bangladesh discuss deepening defence collaboration

 

Lt-Gen SM Kamrul Hassan, Principal Staff Officer of Bangladesh’s Armed Forces Division, visited senior officials of the Pakistan Navy on Sunday to discuss regional security and bilateral defence cooperation.

General Hassan met with Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib; Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin; and Managing Director of Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works, Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas.

The meetings were aimed at strengthening professional ties and addressing matters of mutual interest, according to a statement from the Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).

During his visit, General Hassan also toured Pakistan Navy ships and units. The discussions focused on enhancing regional maritime security and deepening the defence collaboration between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Potential areas of cooperation were explored, including joint military exercises, reciprocal visits, and training exchange programmes. The visit is seen as a significant step towards fortifying the defence relationship between the two nations.

News desk

