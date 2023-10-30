A man from India’s Uttar Pradesh state was killed after being shot at by unknown gunmen in occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the man, identified as Mukesh Singh, was shot at in the Rajpora area of Pulwama district at around 12:45 pm on Monday.

Indian police have confirmed the death through a social media post. Mukesh Singh was reportedly in the occupied territory as a settler, under a policy devised by the Modi regime after revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August 2019. The policy is seen by the Kashmiri people as a part of the conspiracy of the Modi regime to change the territory’s Muslim demography.

Meanwhile, body another non-Kashmiri man was found hanging with ceiling in a rented accommodation in Nowshera area of Rajouri district.—KMS