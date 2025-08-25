Major General Noor Wali Khan appointed Additional Secretary Interior

ISLAMABAD – A serving officer, Major General Noor Wali Khan, has been appointed as the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control.

A notification shared by Interior Ministry said Major General Noor Wali Khan, HI (M), is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (BS-21), Interior & Narcotics Control Division, on a secondment basis, for a period of three years, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Khan, a seasoned military officer, brings wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served in the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and as Director General of Military Research.

His appointment is expected to strengthen coordination between the military and civilian agencies in matters of internal security and narcotics control.