Honda Ev Bike Icon E Zero Markup Installment Plans In Pakistan

KARACHI – Pakistan’s EV scooter market is growing with government incentives, but the prices of these scooters are high as compared to Petrol bikes. Leading brands like Honda also stepped into Pakistani market. The market is expected to more than double by 2033, reflecting a strong shift, especialy in major cities like Lahore and Karachi.

Atlas Honda rolled out its first electric scooter, ICON-e at Rs420,000 which was said to be premium electric scooter, offering advanced features and superior performance compared to most Chinese EV scooters, but there is huge difference in price.

As prices of EV scooters are soaring, Bank Alflalah is offering flexible financing options, allowing customers to purchase the scooter on instalments with 0% markup for select plans.

EV Scooty on Installment in Pakistan

Installment Plan Monthly Payment 3 Months Rs139,900 6 Months Rs69,900 9 Months Rs54,900 12 Months Rs43,100 18 Months Rs31,500 24 Months Rs25,700 36 Months Rs19,900

Note: 3, and 6-month plans are offered with zero markup but include a higher processing fee. For other plans, standard file processing charges of 2.5% apply.

ICON-e shows strategic entry of big players into Pakistan’s growing electric mobility segment, providing premium and eco-friendly option for riders.

Atlas Honda’s entry also underscores the increasing momentum of Pakistan’s EV market, as major brands begin to introduce electric two-wheelers with better range, modern design, and accessible financing options.

