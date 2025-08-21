Major General Umar Fareed appointed additional secretary of Defence Division

ISLAMBAD – In a major reshuffle, the federal government has appointed Major General Umar Fareed as additional secretary of Defence Division.

He has replaced outgoing Maj Gen Amir Ashfaq Kayani whose services have been handed back to the Pakistan Army.

Furthermore, Saira Imdad Ali, a Grade 20 officer, has been transferred to the National School of Public Policy Lahore from the Commerce Division.

Akbar Ali Rabbani has appointed as senior manager procurement for Digital Economy Enhancement project for the period of two years on contract basis.

Poverty Alleviation joint secretary Shehzad Nawaz’s appointment as director general of the Privatization Commission has been cancelled.

Reports said Assistant Professor Maimona Shehzadi has been transferred to Federal Directorate of Education from High Education Department, Azad Kashmir.