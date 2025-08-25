High flood alert issued for Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej Rivers, Punjab’s streams

LAHORE – Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a high flood alert due to persistent rains over the catchment areas of major rivers and streams.

The PDMA Punjab has warned about the risk of flooding in the upper reaches of the rivers due to heavy rains in the next 48 hours.

“High to exceptionally high flooding is expected in the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers. The situation is the same for streams in the province”, reads a press release issued by the PDMA Punjab on Sunday. Flash flooding is expected in the northern and northeastern districts of the province.

The PDMA has also warned about urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Gujranwala divisions. PDMA Punjab has put commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province on alert to cope with any emergency.

Besides that, alerts have been issued to the local government, agriculture, irrigation, health, forest, livestock and transport departments with the directions to finalise necessary arrangements and be ready to cope with any emergency in case of heavy rains and high flood situations.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia has directed the district administrations, government departments and institutions to complete all the necessary arrangements as per the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

He directed the deployment of rescue teams in advance at sensitive locations to deal with any emergency. “In case of heavy rain predictions, inform the citizens in advance. Make announcements in mosques and inform the citizens at the local levels to move to safe places”, he said.

He urged the public to fully cooperate with the district administration and rescue teams. “Follow the instructions issued by the PDMA. In case of an emergency, contact PDMA’s helpline 1129”, he said.