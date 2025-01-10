Major change announced in timings to collect passports

ISLAMABAD – The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has announced a major change in timings for collecting passports in order to provide facility to applicants.

The directorate has decided that the passport delivery counters will remain open 24/7 across all cities in the country so applicants can get their passports without waiting for the opening of the offices.

Director-General of Passports, Mustafa Jamal Qazi, said citizens can now collect their passports from any of the 227 passport offices across the country.

He further highlighted that issues related to backlog of passports had been resolved. He said the measures have been taken so applicants can get their passport without any delays.

Earlier, it was announced NADRA mega centers in Karachi will offer Passport related services for citizens in the country’s financial hub Karachi.

Mustafa Jamal Qazi, had announced the opening of two new passport offices within NADRA mega centers in Karachi in North Nazimabad and Siemens Chowrangi (SITE).

This decision comes to clear the backlog of pending passport applications across the country. In the last six months, 3.3 million passports were processed, 1.9 million in the urgent category, and over 7lac in fast-track category.

The backlog was cleared with the tireless efforts of NADRA’s production team, who worked non-stop to meet the increasing demand. Citizens are now advised to directly collect their passports from regional passport offices, as the delivery process has been completed, and waiting for notifications is no longer necessary.