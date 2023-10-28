ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis, Indians, and people of parts of the world will witness a lunar eclipse also known as Chand Grahan as the astronomical phenomenon will be visible for hours.

The partial lunar eclipse will only be visible in regions where the moon is above the horizon at the time, and this includes Pakistan.

Chand Grahan Time in Pakistan

The lunar eclipse will start late in the night at 11:02 pm and peak at 01:14 am and end at 03:26 am on October 29 (Sunday) as during this time a part of Moon will be covered by Earth’s umbra.

Chand Grahan in Pakistan

As people are looking to watch the rare astronomical event, the country’s Met Office said a lunar eclipse will be seen in cities where the sky will remain clear.

Meanwhile, people in Australia, Africa, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, South/East Europe, and several Asian nations, will also sight an eclipse.

What is a lunar eclipse?

The rare event occurs when Earth lies between the sun and the moon and casts a shadow across the moon’s surface. This can only happen during a full moon when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are aligned in a straight line or close to it. There

Lunar eclipses can be observed from any location on the nighttime side of the Earth where the Moon is visible. They are safe to view with the naked eye, binoculars, or a telescope.

These events are enthralling events and have been the subject of human curiosity and study for centuries as they provide opportunities for astronomers and stargazers to observe the changing appearance of the Moon.

A partial lunar eclipse is a type of lunar eclipse where only a portion of the Moon enters the Earth’s umbral shadow, resulting in a partial dimming of the Moon’s surface.

Partial lunar eclipses offer a unique and visually interesting celestial event, even though they are not as dramatic as total lunar eclipses.