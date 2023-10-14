KARACHI – There will be last lunar eclipse of 2023 on October 28 and 29, said Pakistan Meteorological Department in a statement.

It will be visible from Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica.

The partial lunar eclipse will also be visible in Pakistan.

The Met Office said Penumbral Eclipse will begin 23:02 PST on 28th October while partial eclipse will start at 00-35 PST on 29th October.

The greatest eclipse will take place at 01:14 PST on 29th October, it said, adding that partial eclipse will end at 01:53 PST on 29th October and Penumbral eclipse ending at 03:26 PST on 29th October.