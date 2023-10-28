Aliza Sehar, the famous YouTuber, remained in the news for all the wrong reasons as she fell victim to a privacy breach.

She gained recognition as most dedicated content creators from Punjab, known for her lifestyle videos that amassed a huge fan following.

After falling victim to a video leak, Aliza confirmed launching a complaint in Cybercrime division of Federal Investigation Agency FIA. She appreciated the cybercrime wing personnel and revealed that FIA traced the man who shared the clip online.

She said the man who shared the clip is currently in Qatar. The YouTuber said FIA questioned the accused, but he denied sharing the clip online.

Refusing the unverified reports, Aliza said she had not committed suicide, but she could not stop her emotions.

The alleged video, doing rounds online, shows Aliza on a video call, revealing herself for the other person, but apparently, the person on the other side was recording the video call and it ended up leaked online.