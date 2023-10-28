ISLAMABAD – Pakistani players delivered below-par performance at the ongoing World Cup, and the team lost four matches in a row but they are eyeing a comeback in the game.

As many people raised questions at the team performance and top players come under grilling, a former Pakistan captain makes shocking claims in a sports show. Pakistani cricketer and coach Rashid Latif made the blunt statements at a time when Green Shirts are facing a potential early exit from the World Cup.

Sharing the news on the sports show, the former right-handed batter said Pakistani captain Babar Azam has been trying to contact the chairman for the last two days, but the latter is not responding. Rashid said Babar even texted Salman Naseer, but he too decided against responding to the skipper.

سابق کرکٹر راشد لطیف صاحب نے حیرت انگیز انکشاف کیا ہے کہ جناب پروفیشنل چئیرمین پی سی بی مینجمنٹ کمیٹی ذکاء اشرف صاحب قومی ٹیم کے کپتان بابر اعظم کے میسجز اور کالز کا جواب نہیں دے رہے.. کپتان نے عثمان واہلہ سلمان نصیر سے بھی رابطہ کیا انہوں نے بھی کوئی جواب نہیں دیا…

اور اب ذکاء… pic.twitter.com/QBgDnO14HS — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) October 27, 2023

He further claimed that PCB is considering to revise central contracts whereas players have not received salaries for quite some time.

The former captain extended support to team players, as he claimed that the ongoing squad is being neglected by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).