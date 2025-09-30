Lpg Prices Lowered Ahead Of October Petrol Price Review In Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced a slight reduction in price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for domestic users for the month of October.

According to the official notification, the price of LPG has been slashed by Rs 6.70 per kilogram, bringing the new rate down to Rs 207.48 per kilogram. In comparison, the September rate was set at Rs 214.19 per kilogram.

LPG Price in Pakistan

Detail Price per kg LPG Price (per kg) Rs 207.48 Cylinder Price Rs 2,448.33 Change per kg – Rs 6.70 Change per cylinder – Rs 79.14

As a result of this reduction, the cost of a standard domestic cylinder has decreased by Rs 79.14, now priced at Rs 2,448.33, compared to Rs 2,527.47 in September.

The downward revision is expected to provide relief to households grappling with rising living costs, as LPG remains a commonly used fuel source for cooking and heating across the country.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Get ready for another petrol price hike as government is expected to jack up rates by Rs2per litre and diesel by Rs2.50 per litre in October. Since May, fuel prices have already jumped nearly Rs13, crushing household budgets and travel costs.

With petrol moving from Rs264.61 to Rs266.61 and diesel from Rs272.77 to Rs275.27, the hike will directly burden millions who depend on cars, bikes, and rickshaws for daily commuting.