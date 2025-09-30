AGL71.46▼ -0.72 (-0.01%)AIRLINK169.76▼ -4.07 (-0.02%)BOP27.15▲ 0.53 (0.02%)CNERGY8.33▼ -0.39 (-0.04%)DCL15.22▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML33.57▼ -0.64 (-0.02%)DGKC265.41▲ 0.85 (0.00%)FCCL61.05▲ 1.17 (0.02%)FFL22.34▼ -0.35 (-0.02%)HUBC239.31▲ 3.69 (0.02%)HUMNL17.63▲ 0.36 (0.02%)KEL6.95▼ -0.2 (-0.03%)KOSM7.53▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)MLCF109.61▲ 0.83 (0.01%)NBP204.3▲ 3.84 (0.02%)OGDC277.23▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PAEL56.68▲ 1.6 (0.03%)PIBTL13.77▼ -0.01 (0.00%)PPL207.58▼ -0.59 (0.00%)PRL36.95▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)PTC28.4▼ -0.1 (0.00%)SEARL117.02▲ 1.67 (0.01%)TELE9.23▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)TOMCL70.03▲ 2.57 (0.04%)TPLP11.77▼ -0.34 (-0.03%)TREET31.85▲ 1.68 (0.06%)TRG76.4▲ 0.39 (0.01%)UNITY27.42▼ -0.63 (-0.02%)WTL1.74▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Infinix Phones in Pakistan on Zero Markup for as Low as Rs3,000 per Month

Infinix Phones In Pakistan On Zero Markup For As Low As Rs3000 Per Month

Infinix remains among budget-friendly smartphone brands, as it continues to provide affordable options for consumers by offering a wide range of devices on convenient installment plans.

Models like SMART 10, HOT 50, HOT 60 PRO, ZERO 40 4G, and the NOTE 50 (8GB+256GB) are now available for purchase through Bank Alfalah’s installment program. Customers can spread payments over a period of up to three years, making it easier to own the latest technology without financial strain.

Key highlight of offer is availability of zero markup installment plans, ensuring affordability for customers across different budgets. Additionally, buyers will receive a free Power Bank with their smartphone purchase, adding extra value to the deal.

Infinix SMART 10

Term Value
Price 26,399
0% Markup Installments
3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 8,800
6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 4,400
9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%) 2,933
12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 2,715
18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 1,983
24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 1,618
36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 1,254

Infinix HOT 50 (8GB+128GB) / ZE

Term Value
Price 39,550
0% Markup Installments
3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 13,183
6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 6,592
9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%) 4,394
12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 4,068
18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 2,971
24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 2,423
36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 1,879

Infinix Phones In Pakistan On Zero Markup For As Low As Rs3000 Per Month

HOT 60 PRO (8GB+128GB) / ZE

Term Value
Price 48,499
0% Markup Installments
3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 16,166
6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 8,083
9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%) 5,389
12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 4,988
18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 3,643
24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 2,972
36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 2,304

HOT 50 PRO PLUS (8GB+256GB) / ZE

Term Value
Price 56,199
0% Markup Installments
3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 18,733
6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 9,367
9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%) 6,244
12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 5,780
18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 4,221
24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 3,444
36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 2,669

ZERO 40 4G (8GB+256GB)

Term Value
Price 62,999
0% Markup Installments
3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 21,000
6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 10,500
9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%) 7,000
12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 6,479
18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 4,732
24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 3,860
36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 2,992

NOTE 50 (8GB+256GB) / ZE

Term Value
Price 67,999
0% Markup Installments
3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 22,666
6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 11,333
9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%) 7,555
12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 6,993
18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 5,108
24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 4,167
36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 3,230

NOTE 50 PRO (12GB+256GB) / ZE

Term Value
Price 84,299
0% Markup Installments
3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 28,100
6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 14,050
9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%) 9,367
12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 8,670
18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 6,332
24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 5,165
36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 4,004

 

Infinix Mobiles Latest Prices in Pakistan January 2025 Update

Latest News

Popular News

Get Alerts
© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer