Infinix Phones in Pakistan on Zero Markup for as Low as Rs3,000 per Month

Infinix remains among budget-friendly smartphone brands, as it continues to provide affordable options for consumers by offering a wide range of devices on convenient installment plans.

Models like SMART 10, HOT 50, HOT 60 PRO, ZERO 40 4G, and the NOTE 50 (8GB+256GB) are now available for purchase through Bank Alfalah’s installment program. Customers can spread payments over a period of up to three years, making it easier to own the latest technology without financial strain.

Key highlight of offer is availability of zero markup installment plans, ensuring affordability for customers across different budgets. Additionally, buyers will receive a free Power Bank with their smartphone purchase, adding extra value to the deal.

Infinix SMART 10

Term Value Price 26,399 0% Markup Installments 3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 8,800 6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 4,400 9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%) 2,933 12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 2,715 18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 1,983 24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 1,618 36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 1,254

Infinix HOT 50 (8GB+128GB) / ZE

Term Value Price 39,550 0% Markup Installments 3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 13,183 6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 6,592 9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%) 4,394 12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 4,068 18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 2,971 24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 2,423 36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 1,879

HOT 60 PRO (8GB+128GB) / ZE

Term Value Price 48,499 0% Markup Installments 3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 16,166 6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 8,083 9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%) 5,389 12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 4,988 18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 3,643 24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 2,972 36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 2,304

HOT 50 PRO PLUS (8GB+256GB) / ZE

Term Value Price 56,199 0% Markup Installments 3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 18,733 6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 9,367 9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%) 6,244 12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 5,780 18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 4,221 24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 3,444 36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 2,669

ZERO 40 4G (8GB+256GB)

Term Value Price 62,999 0% Markup Installments 3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 21,000 6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 10,500 9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%) 7,000 12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 6,479 18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 4,732 24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 3,860 36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 2,992

NOTE 50 (8GB+256GB) / ZE

Term Value Price 67,999 0% Markup Installments 3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 22,666 6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 11,333 9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%) 7,555 12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 6,993 18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 5,108 24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 4,167 36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%) 3,230

NOTE 50 PRO (12GB+256GB) / ZE