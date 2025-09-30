Infinix Phones in Pakistan on Zero Markup for as Low as Rs3,000 per Month

Infinix remains among budget-friendly smartphone brands, as it continues to provide affordable options for consumers by offering a wide range of devices on convenient installment plans.
Models like SMART 10, HOT 50, HOT 60 PRO, ZERO 40 4G, and the NOTE 50 (8GB+256GB) are now available for purchase through Bank Alfalah’s installment program. Customers can spread payments over a period of up to three years, making it easier to own the latest technology without financial strain.
Key highlight of offer is availability of zero markup installment plans, ensuring affordability for customers across different budgets. Additionally, buyers will receive a free Power Bank with their smartphone purchase, adding extra value to the deal.
Infinix SMART 10
|Term
|Value
|Price
|26,399
|0% Markup Installments
|3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|8,800
|6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|4,400
|9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%)
|2,933
|12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|2,715
|18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|1,983
|24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|1,618
|36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|1,254
Infinix HOT 50 (8GB+128GB) / ZE
|Term
|Value
|Price
|39,550
|0% Markup Installments
|3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|13,183
|6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|6,592
|9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%)
|4,394
|12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|4,068
|18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|2,971
|24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|2,423
|36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|1,879
HOT 60 PRO (8GB+128GB) / ZE
|Term
|Value
|Price
|48,499
|0% Markup Installments
|3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|16,166
|6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|8,083
|9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%)
|5,389
|12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|4,988
|18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|3,643
|24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|2,972
|36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|2,304
HOT 50 PRO PLUS (8GB+256GB) / ZE
|Term
|Value
|Price
|56,199
|0% Markup Installments
|3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|18,733
|6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|9,367
|9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%)
|6,244
|12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|5,780
|18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|4,221
|24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|3,444
|36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|2,669
ZERO 40 4G (8GB+256GB)
|Term
|Value
|Price
|62,999
|0% Markup Installments
|3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|21,000
|6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|10,500
|9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%)
|7,000
|12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|6,479
|18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|4,732
|24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|3,860
|36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|2,992
NOTE 50 (8GB+256GB) / ZE
|Term
|Value
|Price
|67,999
|0% Markup Installments
|3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|22,666
|6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|11,333
|9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%)
|7,555
|12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|6,993
|18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|5,108
|24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|4,167
|36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|3,230
NOTE 50 PRO (12GB+256GB) / ZE
|Term
|Value
|Price
|84,299
|0% Markup Installments
|3 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|28,100
|6 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|14,050
|9 months (Processing Fee: 8.00%)
|9,367
|12 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|8,670
|18 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|6,332
|24 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|5,165
|36 months (Processing Fee: 2.50%)
|4,004
