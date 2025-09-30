New petrol prices announced for October 2025: Check new rates

ABU DHABI – The UAE has announced an increase in petrol and diesel prices for the upcoming month of October 2025.

The new rates, released on Tuesday (September 30), will take effect from October 1 till October 31).

New Petrol Prices in UAE for October

Super 98 petrol will be priced at Dh2.77 per litre, up from Dh2.70 in September.

Special 95 petrol will now cost Dh2.66 per litre, compared to Dh2.58 last month.

E-Plus 91 petrol price has been fixed at Dh2.58 per litre, up from Dh2.51 in September.

Diesel will be sold for Dh2.71 per litre, up from Dh2.66 in September.

The October revision follows a similar trend seen in September, when prices rose slightly after dipping in August. Fuel prices in the UAE are adjusted monthly based on global oil market trends.

As fuel costs play a key role in determining inflation and transportation expenses, stable and predictable pricing helps manage the overall cost of living and economic activity in the country.