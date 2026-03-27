India’s Foreign Policy: All Noise, No Role

Rakhshanda Mehtab

The recent spectacle in New Delhi, where India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar resorted to gutter-level language during an all-party meeting, is nothing short of a diplomatic meltdown laid bare for the world to see.

Let’s not mince words here, what we witnessed was not the conduct of a statesman from a nation aspiring to be a global leader, but the frantic outburst of a man whose ego couldn’t handle the bitter reality that India has been rendered utterly irrelevant on the world stage. This wasn’t just a slip of the tongue; it was the unmasking of a cheap, filthy mentality that has come to define the current dispensation in New Delhi.

The sheer audacity of Jaishankar using such unparliamentary and vulgar language is a direct reflection of the frustration brewing behind those polished suits. The reality, which he so desperately tried to hide with his verbal diarrhea, is that India has been completely sidelined from the ongoing mediation efforts between the United States, Israel, and Iran. While the world looks towards Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt as credible and trustworthy diplomatic bridges, New Delhi is left standing outside the window, peeking in like a beggar who wasn’t invited to the feast. This is the crux of the issue, Jaishankar’s temper tantrum is not about defending India’s honor; it’s about his inability to accept that his much-hyped foreign policy has crashed and burned.

Let’s be honest about who we are dealing with here. This is a minister representing a country that, despite its pretensions, has a notorious global standing for its social filth, from rampant rapists roaming the streets to a society that ranks at the top for every conceivable vice. Jaishankar’s “ filthy language” is a perfect metaphor for the nation he represents, all noise, no substance. It is laughable to see these Indian politicians, along with their army generals and Bollywood clowns, constantly trying to fool their own public. They think they can sell the idea of a “rising India” while the rest of the world watches them choke on their own diplomatic failures. This latest outburst proves that fooling the Indian masses might be easy, but fooling the world is a different game altogether.

There is no seriousness left in India’s foreign policy; it has been reduced to a circus for social media engagement. When mature global politics requires quiet diplomacy and strategic patience, Jaishankar is busy giving street-side drama. His frustration is so palpable because India has no role in the Iran conflict. None. Zero. And this zero is eating them alive. While the Modi government faces mounting questions from its own people about their diplomatic impotence, the foreign minister thinks he can distract everyone by throwing a tantrum. This is not leadership; this is the behavior of a cornered man who knows his time in the sun is over.

Jaishankar’s use of filthy language at a high-level diplomatic forum is an open confession of India’s moral bankruptcy. When a nation’s top diplomat loses his composure to the extent of using abusive terms, it signals that the state itself is feeling the suffocation of its own shrinking global role. This was not a strong statement; it was a defensive wail from a weak state that finds itself excluded from the world’s decision-making tables. The mental pressure on the Indian leadership is evident for all to see. The fact that Pakistan is playing a pivotal role between Washington and Tehran has completely shattered their fragile ego.

This is a classic case of a failing state resorting to toxic language because it has nothing of value to offer. Real influence in the world is built on trust, on mediation, on being the bridge that others need. Pakistan is currently playing that role, being consulted by global powers because it is seen as a credible actor. Meanwhile, India sits as a “non-relevant spectator,” and this impotence has driven its leadership to hysteria. Jaishankar’s aggressive response is nothing but a failed defense mechanism to hide this humiliating truth. The Indian establishment is panicking because the world is realizing that you can’t be a mediator when your policies are contradictory, slobbering over Israel, being unreliable with Iran, and licking boots in Washington. The contrast couldn’t be starker. On one side, you have Pakistan emerging as a trusted peace broker, invited by conflicting parties to resolve crises. On the other, you have India, which has never successfully mediated a single global conflict in its history. Remember Modi’s pathetic claim that he could stop the Russia-Ukraine war? That has become a global joke. The world knows that India doesn’t build bridges; it burns them. Even historically, when India wasn’t busy doing nothing, it was actively fueling chaos, like in 1971, when it openly supported the Mukti Bahini and contributed to the massacre of lakhs of Bangladeshis.

Ultimately, Jaishankar’s outburst is an admission that India’s billions of dollars spent trying to isolate Pakistan have failed spectacularly. The world is now seeing that Pakistan possesses the diplomatic credibility that India can only dream of. While India grovels for a seat at the table, Pakistan is helping shape the table. The reality is that no amount of abusive language or Bollywood propaganda can change the fact that the world is praising Pakistan, from the Prime Minister of Malaysia to leaders in Europe, America, and the Middle East. Jaishankar’s vulgarity isn’t a sign of strength; it’s the final, desperate cry of a diplomat who knows his country’s foreign policy has been reduced to ashes.

The writer is MS Research Scholar at IIUI, a freelance Content Writer & a Columnist