Lost before the start

EVERY child enters the world carrying within them a spark of infinite possibility.

A first smile, a first step, a first word, these are not small milestones, but the opening lines of a lifelong story. Yet potential does not unfold on its own. It depends on the food that nourishes the body, the love that steadies the heart, the knowledge that stimulates the mind, and the safety that allows exploration without fear. Science has shown that nothing shapes a life more than its earliest years. In the first five years, a child’s brain forms over a million neural connections every second, wiring the foundations for how they will think, learn and relate to others. This is a fleeting window, impossible to recreate later. A child who receives stimulation, responsive care and proper nutrition develops like a strong engine, ready for the journey ahead. A child deprived of these essentials risks being left behind before the race has even begun.

For Pakistan, this is not a distant concern but an urgent challenge. A recent research study by Aga Khan University and the University of British Columbia, covering thousands of children in Sindh, revealed alarming realities: one in four children is at risk of poor development, while one in ten already lags behind in at least one critical area, whether physical health, social-emotional growth or cognitive ability. These numbers are not just data points,they are the lives of millions of children who may never reach their potential. Behind the statistics lie daily struggles. Families with limited income often cannot afford healthy meals, clean water or safe housing. Nearly 40 percent of children under five in Pakistan are stunted, their growth and brain development permanently affected by chronic undernourishment. Stunted children are not only shorter in height, they also face lifelong disadvantages in learning, earning and resisting disease.

Poverty also erodes the very fabric of caregiving. Parents under constant financial strain may lack the time, energy or knowledge to engage in play or learning activities. The home, ideally the first school of love and curiosity, too often becomes a place of tension. These disadvantages, though never chosen by children, are inherited and passed on to the next generation, perpetuating a cycle of lost potential. Language creates another silent barrier. The study found that children speaking only non-dominant local languages often struggled more with social and cognitive skills, not due to lack of intelligence, but because their first words were undervalued. Global evidence is clear, children learn best in their mother tongue, which builds confidence and cognitive strength. In countries like Ethiopia and Nepal, mother-tongue education programs have dramatically improved literacy rates. Pakistan, however, often forces children to learn in unfamiliar languages, undermining their confidence before they even master reading.

The study also revealed that even small advantages, a slightly higher income, an educated mother, or simple routines like storytelling and playcan significantly improve outcomes, showing that children need not wealth but nourishment, stimulation, and consistent, responsive care to flourish. In Brazil, community health workers visit homes to guide parents on play, nutrition, and hygiene, reducing developmental gaps. In Bangladesh, early childhood centers in villages combine play-based learning with growth monitoring and nutrition support, dramatically improving outcomes. Rwanda has shown how even low-income nations can mobilize parent groups and community volunteers to deliver early stimulation and feeding programs nationwide.

Pakistan too can chart such a path through solutions that are neither distant nor costly. Mobile early learning units with books toys and trained caregivers could reach underserved villages and turn empty fields into spaces of imagination and growth while also providing nutrition packs and growth monitoring so that children’s bodies and minds are nourished together. Parents must be at the center of this effort and parent mentorship circles led by trained mothers can guide families to enrich daily routines with stories play and simple nutritious meals made from local foods which costs little but spreads knowledge across entire communities while radio programs in local languages can carry songs rhymes and nutrition advice directly into the most remote homes.

The health system too can be reimagined. Every immunization visit can become more than a needle prick; it can be an opportunity to counsel parents on feeding, play and safety, making every contact count. Linked with schools, Madaris and community spaces, such efforts can weave a net of protection and growth around every child. Yet community action alone is not enough. Without national direction, good ideas remain scattered.

Government commitment, supported by universities, civil society, and private sector innovation, can turn small projects into a coherent early childhood policy. Pakistan does not need to start from scratch. In Chitral, community-based early learning centers have already shown that coordinated action can transform even the most remote lives. Scaling such models nationwide could shift the destiny of millions. With one of the world’s youngest populations, Pakistan must decide whether to turn its children’s potential into a demographic dividend or allow neglect to push the nation toward demographic disaster. The choice will depend on how seriously we nourish the earliest years, for hunger leaves scars deeper than poverty or illiteracy. A nation that lets its children go malnourished is a nation starving its own future.

—The writer is PhD in Political Science, and visiting faculty at QAU Islamabad.

