Shehbaz Sharif’s historic address at the United Nations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address to the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York carried the weight of history, diplomacy and national resolve.

It was not merely the statement of a head of government, but the collective voice of a nation that has stood at the frontline of global conflicts, endured sacrifices for peace and now seeks recognition and justice in a turbulent international order. In his speech, Shehbaz Sharif reminded the world that Pakistan has paid a staggering price in its fight against terrorism, losing over 80,000 lives and suffering economic losses exceeding 150 billion dollars. These are not abstract statistics but a painful testimony of resilience, where generations bore the scars of violence, extremism and foreign-fueled militancy. He stressed that while Pakistan protected the world from terrorism, it still awaits equitable acknowledgement and support for its immense sacrifices. The Prime Minister spoke of Pakistan’s journey as one of courage amidst adversity, emphasizing that the people did not allow extremism to overwhelm their spirit. He reminded the global community that Pakistan, situated at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East, continues to face complex geopolitical challenges. Yet, despite daunting odds, the nation remains committed to the ideals of peace, cooperation and mutual prosperity. A central theme of Shehbaz Sharif’s address was Kashmir, the unfinished agenda of partition and a flashpoint threatening regional stability. He highlighted the plight of the Kashmiri people, still deprived of their right to self-determination promised by UN Security Council resolutions. The Premier cautioned that sustainable peace in South Asia will remain elusive until the dispute is resolved in line with Kashmiri aspirations and international commitments, stressing that peace cannot rest upon selective justice or forgotten promises. Equally significant was his articulation of Pakistan’s role in the broader Islamic world. Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the struggles of the Palestinian people, reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering support for their right to statehood with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as their capital. In a global climate where Palestinian suffering often disappears from headlines, his insistence on justice for Palestine reaffirmed Pakistan’s place as a principled voice in defence of oppressed peoples.

The speech also addressed the shifting realities of global power politics. Shehbaz Sharif cautioned against unilateralism, rising xenophobia and economic inequities that have deepened divisions between the developed and developing worlds. He urged the international community to pursue dialogue over confrontation, trade over sanctions and cooperation over coercion. The message resonated in an era when great power rivalries and new cold wars threaten to undermine multilateralism. On the economic front, he called for fairer international financial systems to help vulnerable economies recover from external shocks, climate disasters and recessions. Pakistan, having faced devastating floods, continues to argue for climate justice—insisting that nations least responsible for carbon emissions should not bear the heaviest burdens. His words reminded the world that climate resilience is not merely an environmental necessity but a global security imperative. Beyond grievances, Shehbaz Sharif projected hope and responsibility. He spoke of Pakistan’s commitment to regional connectivity through projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, linking South and Central Asia with global markets. He underlined that Pakistan’s development agenda is tied to stability, inclusivity and constructive engagement, not isolation or conflict. He deliberately presented Pakistan not as a victim but as a responsible actor in the international system—one that has contributed to United Nations peacekeeping, hosted millions of Afghan refugees and consistently advocated nuclear restraint in South Asia. His address reminded the Assembly that Pakistan’s voice remains vital to both regional and global peace. What made his words historic was not merely their content but their context. At a time when global attention is scattered by conflicts in Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific, Pakistan managed to command focus on issues directly affecting over a billion people in South Asia. By linking Pakistan’s sacrifices against terrorism with its demand for justice on Kashmir and Palestine, the Premier framed a coherent narrative merging national interests with universal principles of freedom and dignity.

The tone was sober but firm, avoiding unnecessary confrontations yet refusing silence in the face of injustice. It was a balance—asserting Pakistan’s position without retreating into defensiveness, offering cooperation without compromising sovereignty. For the domestic audience, the speech reaffirmed Pakistan’s stature on the global stage and its determination to resist marginalization. For the international community, it reminded that global peace and prosperity remain incomplete without addressing the aspirations and sacrifices of nations like Pakistan. The Prime Minister’s words at the UNGA reverberated across the conscience of the international community. They challenged the world to rethink priorities, measure justice by the rights of the oppressed and recognize that Pakistan’s sacrifices for global security demand more than symbolic appreciation. In the final analysis, Shehbaz Sharif’s address will be remembered as a historic moment, encapsulating grief, pride and hope in a fairer world order.

