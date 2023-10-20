Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday removed temporary and permanent encroachments from Main Boulevard Shadman and adjoining roads.

LDA teams removed ramps, boards, hoardings and generators from a private bank, pharmacy, food point and laboratory in commercial areas and encroachments from houses in the residential localities in Shadman.

کمشنر @commissionerlhr و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اےمحمد علی رندھاوا @RandhawaAli کی ہدایت پر#LDA کی شادمان کے اطراف کاروائی، آپریشن کے دوران مین بلیوارڈ پر قائم کمرشل املاک سمیت اندرونی سڑکوں پرگھروں کے باہر سےعارضی اور مستقل تجاوزات ہٹا دی گئیں۔ آپریشن سے قبل متعدد نوٹس بھیجے گئے تھے۔ pic.twitter.com/d7qIbRqOmz — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) October 20, 2023

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operation.

Director Town Planning-I Ayesha Mutahir and Director Housing carried out the operation with the help of enforcement teams, heavy machinery and Police.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, encroachment and illegal commercial use.