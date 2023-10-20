BEIJING – Wang Bin, General Manager of Power China called on Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in China’s capital.

PM Kakar and Mr Bin shed light on boosting cooperation in the fields of energy and power planning, clean energy development, water resources, and water affairs in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Kakar expressed his gratitude to Power China for its contribution to Pakistan’s energy, power, and infrastructure development.

The Chinese power giant utilized its advantages in Pakistan, introduced its rich experience and advanced technology into Pakistan, and extensively trained local talents, which greatly improved Pakistan’s energy structure and has been widely praised by the local people.

In the future, Power China eye advancement in integration of industrial chain and participate in the construction of hydropower, water, new energy, urban development, and other fields in Pakistan, promoting green development and the transformation of the local energy structure.