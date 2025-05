Lda Approved Housing Societies In Lahore May 2025 Updated List

LAHORE – Lahore, the city of around 15 millio residents, saw surge in housing demand, which resulted in rise of both legal and illegal housing societies. While legal societies are regulated by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to ensure safety and infrastructure, illegal societies often lack approval, violate regulations, and pose significant risks to buyers.

These unregulated projects are often marketed with lower prices but can lead to legal and financial complications. Property prices in Lahore have soared due to both legal and illegal developments, pushing homeownership out of reach for many, particularly in upscale societies areas like DHA and Bahria Town.

To ensure safety and legal protection, buyers should opt for LDA-approved housing societies, which include well-known developments like DHA, Bahria Town, Lahore Smart City, and others. In summary, while the demand for housing in Lahore continues to grow, it’s crucial for investors to choose legally approved societies to avoid the pitfalls of illegal housing schemes and secure their investments.

LDA Approved Housing Societies 2025

Schemes Site ABDALIAN SOCIETY PHASE I NIAZ BEG Abid City KHAMBA & RAKH KHAMBA Abid City 2 RAKH KHAMBA ABID TOWN JOGEENPURA ABOUZAR HOUSING SCHEME. NIAZ BEG Abpara Housing AMEER PUR & BHUPTIAN Accounts Group BAGRIAN, DHARAMCHAND AGRICS TOWN RAKH KHAMBA AGRICS TOWN PH-II KHAMBA AGRICS TOWN PH-III MOUZA RAKH KHAMBA AHBAB COOP. H. SOCIETY NIAZ BEG AHMED HOUSING SCHEME NIAZ BEG AHSAN PARK JULKEY AIR LINES HOUSING SCHEME RAKH KHAMBA AITCHISON COL.STAFF COOP.PH-I NIAZ BEG AKHTAR ESTATE-1 ATTARI SAROBA AL-ASAR HOUSING SCHEME MANAK AL-HAMD FORTS JIABAGA AL-HAMRA TOWN RAKH KHAMBA ALI TOWN RAIWIND ROAD ALIA TOWN BAGHBANPURA ALJANAT HOUSING SCHEME RAKH KHAMBA ALMAWA HOUSING SCHEME JULKEY & BUDOKI ALPHA COOP.HOUSING SOCIETY NIAZBEG ANGOORI BAGH SCHEME BAGHBAN RA ARCH. ENGG. H.SCHEME-II RAKH KHAMBA ARCH. ENGINEERING H. SCHEME-I RAKH KHAMBA Army Welfare Housing p1 RAKHPURA Army Welfare Trust Housing p2 ASAL LAKHOWAL Audit & Accounts SAHHOKI AVECINIA CITY TARROGIL Awaisia Housing SATTO KATLA AYUBIA TOWN JOGEEN PURA AZAM GARDEN SCHEME NIAZ BEG Azizia Town KHAMBA Bagh E Iram SADHOKI, HALLOKI Bahria Town(Safari Town) Mouza Paji, Tehsil City and District Lahore. BAHRIA TOWN sector A Mouza Maraka & MauzaJaliana BANKERS AVENUE CO-OP H/S MOUZA DERA BEACON HOUSE AASAL LAKHOWAL CAMPUS COLONY SULTANABAD & JOGEENPURA CAMPUS VIEW TOWN JOGEEN PURA Canal Burg NAIZ BAIG CANAL VIEW COOP. H. SOCIETY NIAZ BEG CENTRAL PARK JULKEY BADHUKEY China Town HALLOKI CHINAR BAGH H:S TARROGIL/JANJATE CHINAR COURTS FARM H:S TARROGIL/JANJATE

CITY PARK H/S MOUZA MANGA DIST LAHORE CLASS IV EMPLOYEES COOP. SCH. AJUDIAPUR DILKHUSHA COLONY KOT LAKHPAT Dream Gardens (MONNOO HOUSING ESTATE) FATEH SINGH WALA DUBAI TOWN RAIWIND ROAD E.B. LAND HOUSING SCHEME SHAHPUR KHANPUR EDEN ABAD RAIWAND ROAD LAHORE EDEN ABAD EXT HALLOKI EDEN ABAD EXT-I(A+B) JANJATAY EDEN Boulevard BAGRIAN, DHARAMCHAND EDEN CANAL VILLAS H/SCHEME AMARKOT EDEN GARDENS gajjo matta EDEN GARDENS EXT DULLO KHURD & DULLU KHALAN EDEN LANE VILLAS HALLOKI Eden Park TURKA ALAM SHAH, FATEH EDEN Place Housing Scheme Kaccha EDUCATION CITY MOUZA RAKHA LADHAY KEY EME Coopperative housing MOUZA RAKHA LADHAY KEY ENGG. UNIVERSITY E:C:H:S SATTO KATLA ENGINEERS ARCH. H. SCHEME-III SATTO KATLA EVER GREEN HOUSING SCHEME PAJI AND RAKH JUDDO DHEER Excise-taxsation KHAMBA FAROOQ AVENUE DHANA SINGWALA FAZAIA HOUSING SCHEME JEEWAN MAL, BHALIGIL DISTRICT LAHORE Fazal Elahi Colony Sattokatla FORMANITES H/S PH-I MOUZA KAMAHAN MOUZA KAMAHAN, LEEL GENERAL SHER ALI KHAN H.SCH. DHANA SINGWALA GHAUSE FARM RAKH JODHOO DHEER GHEE CORPORATION OF PAKISTAN GHULAM GHOUSWALA GHOUSIA TOWN AJUDIAPUR GARDIONO COURTS FARM H/S SORA GM Riaz NIAZ BAIG Gosha E Ahbab p2 NIAZ BAIG Gosha E Ahbab p3 NIAZ BAIG GOSHA-E-AHBAB COOP. H.SOCIETY NIAZ BEG Government Supirior Services MIRAKA MULTAN Govt officers Co opperative (C & D Sector) PAJIA & MANAK Govt Servent housing old JANJATAY GREEN ACRES FARM H:S BHOPTIAN AMIRPUR Green fort 4 CHUNG RUNJGRIAN Green Fort1 RAKH KHAMBA GREEN VALLEY Chak No.37/UCC Greenfort2(rev) GULDASHT TOWN DUGAJE/Harike Road GULFISHAN TOWN SHEIKHUPURA RD. Gulshan e Ahbab housing Scheme p2 (Shadab Colony) RAKH CHANDRAYE, FEROZE PUR ROAD

Gulshan E Awan NANGAR Gulshan E Jinnah KADA & WANGARH Gulshan E Lahore KHAMBA GULSHAN-I-MUSTAFA AJUDIAPUR GULSHAN-I-SHALIMAR H. SCHEME BAGHBANPURA HASSAN TOWN MAHMOOD BOOTI HOME LAND (EDEN PALACE VILLAS) RAKH KHAMBA Hyde Park NIAZ BAIG, AMERKOT Icon Valley PAJAI RAIWAIND ROAD LAHORE IEP M Town Sec B SATTOKATLA IEP town Sec A BAGRIAN, SADHOKI, NAGER INTERNATIONAL CITY FARM HOUSING MOTA SINGH WALA IQBAL AVENUE CO-OPERATIVE HOUSING PHASE-I SATTOKATLA,RAKH KHAMBA IQBAL AVENUE PHASE-III PUNJGRIAN/MUSALLA IrrigationSociety LEEL ISLAMIA COLLEGE OLD BOYS H.S NIAZ BEG ITTEFAQ TOWN NIAZ BEG IZMIR TOWN CHUNG KANJRAN JAFFAR TOWN/ISMAT NAGAR RAKH KHAMBA Jewan Mal KOT JEWAN MAL Judicial emp p1 NIAZ BEG JUDICIAL COOP. H. SOCIETY Phase 1 EXT NIAZ BEG Jodicial Colony P2 NIAZ BEG JUDICIAL HOUSING SCHEME PH-III MUSALLA JUDICIAL COOPERATIVE PH-III (EXTN) MUSALLA Kakezai Ph-II KACHA KEMC (DOCTOR’S TOWN) SADHOKE Khayaban-e-Qaid NIAZ BEG Khayam Mini City Ph-I DIANA NAIH KHURAM TOWN G. T. ROAD KHYABAN-E-AMIN SADHO KI & HALLOKI KHYABAN-E-KHAIR-UD-DIN AJUDIAPUR KHYABAN-E-KHAIR-UD-DIN:(EXT.) AJUDIAPUR KHYBAN-E-ZAHRA SATTO KATLA Khyber Housing State GAJJU MATTA KINGS TOWN HOUSING SCHEME RAKH JUDHU DHEER Lahore Avenue KHAMBA LAHORE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PHASE 1 MULTAN ROAD LAHORE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PHASE 2 KANJRA LAKE CITY BELLA VISTA Raiwind Road, Lahore Land Bareze Sect-A BHOBTIAN Land Bareze Sect-B BHOBTIAN MARIUM TOWN RAKH JODHOO DHEER Mascot Housing Scheme SADHOKI Meraj Town Housing Scheme Hanjarwal MID LAND FARM H /S TATLY DISTRICT LAHORE Millat Tractors Emp KACHA MODEL HOUSING SCHEME LADHEKE BHULLAR SUA AASAL

Muhafiz Town Muhafiz Town p2 SADHOKE Muslim Nager ASSAL LAKHO WAL NADDI KINARAY BADHUKI & MAL NASHEMAN-I-IQBAL C:H:S PHASE-I. KHAMBA NASHEMAN-I-IQBAL C:H:S PHASE-II SADHOKE/BAGRIAN NAWAB TOWN RAKH KHAMBA NAZ TOWN SADHOKE Nespak C opperative emp Phase2 Site1 QUNG, MASSALA, RAKHPURA NESPAK Empl:C:H:S: SATTOKATLA Nespakp2 SATTOKATLA, RAKHKHAMBA New Lahore City Sundar News Paper Emp HALLOKI NFC p1 SATTOKATLA Nishan Colony KOT KHAWAJA SAEED OPF Housing AMEER PURA & KHAMBA P&D Emp CHUNG, PUNG, GARIAN Pakistan Atomic Energy Housing Scheme Maraka Multan Road Pakistan Rajput SHAHPUR KHAN PAK ARAB HOUSING SCHEME ATTARI SAROBA/CHANDRAI PCSIR COOP. H.SOCIETY-I NIAZ BEG PCSIR E:C:H:S (ALFLAH AVENUE-I) SATTO KATLA PCSIR PHASE-II (REVISED) RAKH KHAMBA PCSIR PHASE-II & III) BAGRIAN PGEHS P1 Ext SATTOKATLA PIA HOUSING SCHEME –I & II SATTO KATLA Pindi Raj Putan PINDI RAJPUTAN Public Health FATEH ABAB, BHUBTIAN Punjab Board of Revnue DHANA SINGH WALA Punjab Co opperative Punjab Govt Emp P-I SATTOKATLA Punjab Govt Emp P-I EXT SATTOKATLA Punjab Govt Emp P-II SATTOKATLA Punjab University EMP P1 MOUZA RAKH KHAMBA Punjab University housing p2 MOUZA KHAMBA & RAKH KHAMBA Rail Town KANJRA Ravians Housing HALLOKI RAZA TOWN HOUSING SCHEME KACHHA Regent Park JANJATEY Rehman Abad AJUDHIAPUR Rehman Estate DHANA SINGH WALA Revenue Emp Block A NIAZ BAIG Revenue Emp block B NIAZ BAIG RIVER EDGE (REVISED) SHAHPUR KANJRAN RIVER VIEW COOP. H. SOCIETY RAKH KHAMBA Sadat SADHOKI SAIGHAL ESTATE NIAZ BEG SALLY TOWN NORTH TAJPURA SALLY TOWN SOUTH TAJPURA