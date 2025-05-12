AGL46.34▲ 4.21 (0.10%)AIRLINK150.25▲ 13.66 (0.10%)BOP10.12▲ 1 (0.11%)CNERGY7.42▲ 1 (0.16%)DCL9.94▲ 1 (0.11%)DFML29.77▲ 2.71 (0.10%)DGKC140.39▲ 12.76 (0.10%)FCCL45.71▲ 4.16 (0.10%)FFL14.34▲ 1.3 (0.10%)HUBC138.35▲ 12.58 (0.10%)HUMNL12.54▲ 1.14 (0.10%)KEL4.56▲ 0.55 (0.14%)KOSM4.99▲ 1 (0.25%)MLCF69.65▲ 6.33 (0.10%)NBP86.61▲ 7.87 (0.10%)OGDC203.01▲ 18.46 (0.10%)PAEL44.24▲ 4.02 (0.10%)PIBTL8.62▲ 1 (0.13%)PPL152.75▲ 13.89 (0.10%)PRL27.02▲ 2.46 (0.10%)PTC19.29▲ 1.75 (0.10%)SEARL75.06▲ 6.82 (0.10%)TELE6.91▲ 0.97 (0.16%)TOMCL28.17▲ 2.56 (0.10%)TPLP8▲ 1 (0.14%)TREET18.25▲ 1.66 (0.10%)TRG61.9▲ 5.63 (0.10%)UNITY25.78▲ 2.34 (0.10%)WTL1.32▲ 0.16 (0.14%)

Tax Update for Rs1500 Prize Bond Winners May 2025

Tax Update For Rs1500 Prize Bond Winners May 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – May 2025 balloting for Rs. 1,500 Prize Bond is around the cornor, and excitement is building across those holding bonds. Pakistanis are eagerly awaiting the results of Draw 102 to be held in Karachi.

With the excitement of potentially winning big, there’s an important update for all prize bond holders—new tax rules are in place that will affect how much you take home.

Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw 2025

Under the revised tax policy, winners will be taxed at different rates depending on their tax-filing status. Tax filers will be subject to a 15percent tax on their prize winnings, while non-filers will face higher 30pc tax. This means that winners who are registered tax filers will see a smaller portion of their prize amount deducted compared to those who haven’t filed taxes.

Tax for Filers

Prize Prize  Tax
1st Prize 3,000,000 450,000
2nd Prize 1,000,000 150,000
3rd Prize 18,500 2,775

Tax for Non-Filers

Prize Prize Amount Tax
First Prize 3,000,000 900,000
Second Prize 1,000,000 300,000
Third Prize 18,500 5,550

First prize winner of Rs. 3,000,000 will have Rs. 450,000 deducted if they are a tax filer, while a non-filer will lose Rs. 900,000. Similarly, the second and third prizes also reflect this discrepancy, with non-filers facing higher deductions.

This new tax structure is a crucial consideration for participants in the upcoming May 2025 draw. Tax filers can expect to keep more of their winnings, whereas non-filers will need to plan for a larger tax deduction. As the draw date approaches, it’s essential for all bondholders to be aware of these tax changes to avoid any surprises.

Prize Bond Schedule 2025

Date City Bond
15 May  Karachi 1500
16 June  Quetta 200
15 July  Rawalpindi 750
15 August  Faisalabad 1500
15 September  Multan 200
15 October  Muzaffarabad 750
17 November  Rawalpindi 1500
15 December  Lahore 200

Prize Bonds 2025 Complete Draw Schedule

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Families of Pakistanis martyred in Indian attacks to get Rs10 Million each

  • Lahore, Pakistan

LDA Approved Housing Societies in Lahore May 2025 Updated List

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Punjab weather: More rains, gusty winds, hailstorms predicted

  • Pakistan

Army Chief Asim Munir visits ‘Marka-e-Haq’ wounded heroes at CMH after Pak-India conflict

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer