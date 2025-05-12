Tax Update for Rs1500 Prize Bond Winners May 2025

LAHORE – May 2025 balloting for Rs. 1,500 Prize Bond is around the cornor, and excitement is building across those holding bonds. Pakistanis are eagerly awaiting the results of Draw 102 to be held in Karachi.

With the excitement of potentially winning big, there’s an important update for all prize bond holders—new tax rules are in place that will affect how much you take home.

Rs1500 Prize Bond Draw 2025

Under the revised tax policy, winners will be taxed at different rates depending on their tax-filing status. Tax filers will be subject to a 15percent tax on their prize winnings, while non-filers will face higher 30pc tax. This means that winners who are registered tax filers will see a smaller portion of their prize amount deducted compared to those who haven’t filed taxes.

Tax for Filers

Prize Prize Tax 1st Prize 3,000,000 450,000 2nd Prize 1,000,000 150,000 3rd Prize 18,500 2,775

Tax for Non-Filers

Prize Prize Amount Tax First Prize 3,000,000 900,000 Second Prize 1,000,000 300,000 Third Prize 18,500 5,550

First prize winner of Rs. 3,000,000 will have Rs. 450,000 deducted if they are a tax filer, while a non-filer will lose Rs. 900,000. Similarly, the second and third prizes also reflect this discrepancy, with non-filers facing higher deductions.

This new tax structure is a crucial consideration for participants in the upcoming May 2025 draw. Tax filers can expect to keep more of their winnings, whereas non-filers will need to plan for a larger tax deduction. As the draw date approaches, it’s essential for all bondholders to be aware of these tax changes to avoid any surprises.

Prize Bond Schedule 2025