Families of Pakistanis martyred in Indian attacks to get Rs10 Million each

ISLAMABAD – In a heart-warming gesture of national solidarity, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced financial package for the families of martyred and injured in recent unprovoked Indian strikes.

As two sides agreed on ceasefire, the government’s announcement reflects not just monetary compensation, but a message of appreciation, unity, and unwavering commitment to those who lost their lives due to Indian agression.

Prime Minister declared that each martyred civilian will get Rs10 million, as the premier paid glowing tribute to bravery of people and Armed Forces. “This is not just compensation—it’s a symbol of our nation’s gratitude,” he said, vowing that Pakistan will never forget the sacrifices made in defense of its sovereignty.

Relief Package

Category Compensation Civilian Martyrs’ Families Rs10 million each Injured Civilians Rs1–2 million each Armed Forces Martyrs’ Families Rs10–18 million Injured Military Personnel Rs2–5 million each Housing Support for Military Martyrs’ Families Rs19–42 million Martyrs’ Families’ Salaries Full salary with allowances until retirement Education for Martyrs’ Children Free education up to graduation Marriage Grant for Martyrs’ Daughters Rs1 million for one daughter Reconstruction of Damaged Homes & Mosques Fully funded by Government Medical Expenses for Injured Fully covered by Government Care for Martyrs’ Children Full care and support

Prime Minister also revealed that May 10 will be observed every year as “Marka-e-Haq Day”, to mark the success of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, and to celebrate the courage and professionalism of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured the nation that those who defended Pakistan’s dignity will be recognized at the highest national level and awarded honors. “We are indebted to our heroes—this package is our way of saying that Pakistan stands with them, forever,” he added.

This unprecedented and emotional initiative is being hailed as a heartwarming example of state compassion and unity, offering both recognition and relief to the brave families who bore the cost of aggression with unwavering strength.