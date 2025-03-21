Starlink gets PTA’s NOC for official Launch in Pakistan; Here’s expected Satellite Internet Packages

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority finally granted NOC to Starlink, in another step toward satellite-based internet service to the country.

The No Objection Certificate to Elon Musk’s company is said to be a key step toward launching satellite-based internet services in Pakistan. The approval comes after Pakistan Space Activity Regulatory Board authorized NOC (No Objection Certificate), which is key requirement for Starlink to obtain PTA license.

The move shows government’s strong commitment to enhancing digital connectivity throughout the country of 242 million. Starlink had its case referred to IT ministry for consultation. With final nod from the country’s top telecom operator, Starlink is on brink of securing its official PTA license.

The incumbent government reiterated its support for emerging technologies and innovation within Pakistan’s telecom sector, with the goal of fostering greater access to modern internet services. However, before Starlink can begin operations, the company must finalize its registration with the relevant satellite regulatory authority, a prerequisite for obtaining the PTA’s satellite internet service license.

StarLink Satellite Internet Packages in Pakistan There are expected rates for satellite internet services of the telecom giant Residential Package Monthly charges Speed Installation Fee Rs 35,000 50-250 Mbps Rs 110,000 Business Package Monthly charges Speed Installation Fee Rs 95,000 over 300 Rs 220,000 Upsale Package Monthly charges Speed Installation Fee Over Rs 50,000 500+ Rs 120,000

IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja confirmed that Starlink has been granted temporary registration in Pakistan, following the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. She noted that the approval followed consultations with security agencies and regulatory bodies, with the PTA overseeing compliance with licensing and fee requirements.

Shaza Fatima called it milestone in journey toward digital transformation, expressing optimism that the entry of satellite internet services, particularly in rural and remote areas, would significantly enhance connectivity and bridge the country’s digital divide.