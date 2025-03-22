Starlink internet packages, installation cost – Check expected rates in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Starlink, a satellite internet service owned by renowned techie Elon Musk, has been granted temporary registration in Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced it a statement, adding that the NOC has been issued in line with the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“With the consensus of all security and regulatory bodies, Starlink has been issued a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC),” she said.

Khawaja added Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) would oversee compliance with fee payments and other licensing requirements by the company.

Reports said Starlink is expected to launch in Pakistan with residential, business, and mobility packages within a period of a year, opening a new era of internet services in the south Asian country.

Starlink Expected Packages, Installation Fee

Residential Package:

Monthly cost: Rs 35,000

Speed: 50-250 Mbps

One-time hardware installation fee: Rs 110,000

Business Package:

Monthly cost: Rs 95,000

One-time setup cost: Rs 220,000

Mobility Package:

Monthly cost: Rs 50,000

One-time hardware cost: Rs 120,000