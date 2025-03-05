Here’s latest update on launch of Starlink internet services in Pakistan

BARCELONA – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman met with the Starlink team at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, to explore opportunities for expanding Pakistan’s digital connectivity.

The discussion focused on improving affordable broadband access, particularly in underserved areas, to bridge the digital divide and accelerate digital transformation, according to a press release.

Rehman reaffirmed PTA’s commitment to fostering innovation and enabling emerging technologies for nationwide connectivity.

He also stated that Starlink’s registration is in process with satellite regulatory body which is a pre-requisite for PTA license for satellite based internet services.

The Starlink team shared insights on satellite-based internet solutions in competitive World of Cellular Mobile services and its potential impact on remote regions. Both sides discussed regulatory frameworks and operational strategies for seamless service integration.

“PTA remains committed to enhancing Pakistan’s digital landscape by supporting initiatives that drive economic growth and digital inclusion,” read the official statement.

Expected Rates of Starlink Internet Packages in Pakistan

Starlink offers three packages – Residential, Business and Mobility – depending on the requirement of the users.

Following are the expected rates of Starlink internet packages in Pakistan:

The expected price for Residential Package, which offers speeds of 50-250 Mbps, will be Rs35,000 per month while the company will charge one-time Rs110,000 for hardware installation.

The business package is likely to cost Rs95,000 per month with one-time setup charges of Rs220,000.

However, the mobility package with 50-250 Mbps speed is expected to cost Rs50,000 per month with one-time hardware cost of Rs120,000.