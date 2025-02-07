Pakistan’s largest cricket stadium proposed in Islamabad as CDA preparing design

ISLAMABAD – The federal capital is expected to get Pakistan’s largest cricket stadium as Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to prepare the design of the facility.

Reports said Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), held a meeting with the CDA officials last week when he directed them to finalise the design of the first ever proposed cricket stadium in Islamabad as soon as possible.

The CDA is most likely to provide the land for the construction of the stadium near D-12 in the foothills of Margalla Hills in Islamabad. Reports claimed that it will be the country’s largest stadium with seating capacity of over 50,000.

Last year, CDA and PCB held several meetings for the construction of the cricket stadium. It had been decided in the meetings that that PCB will complete the construction of the stadium while CDA will provide 280 kanals land.

Gaddafi Stadium Opening

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to inaugurate the revamped Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.

The PCB said a spectacular ceremony will be held, adding that renowned singers Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar and Aima Baig will grace the stage with electrifying performances, followed by a dazzling drum and firework display.

Under the leadership of PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB has transformed the stadium into a modern cricketing venue in a record 117 days. The stadium now features brighter LED lights, two new larger score screens and comfortable imported seating in all enclosures, ensuring an unparalleled viewing experience for fans.