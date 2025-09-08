Lahore to get new expressway connecting to M-2 Motorway: Route, travel time & cost

LAHORE – The Punjab government has approved the much-awaited elevated highway project in provincial capital city of Lahore to provide signal-free access to M2 Motorway.

The project with estimated cost of Ra120 billion reflects the government’s efforts to transform Lahore into a modern urban transport hub by launching new projects.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq has termed the elevated expressway project a “game changer” for the provincial capital.

Lahore Elevated Highway Route Map

The length of the elevated expressway will be 11-kilometers with Main Boulevard Gulberg its starting point and it will land at Babu Sabu connecting to M2 Motoway. There will be six major interchanges and it will be linked to Metro Bus and Orange Line Metro Train systems.

Travel Time

The 11-kilometer expressway will be signal free and it will reduce the travel time from busy Gulberg to Babu Sabu to just 10 minutes from 45 minutes.

The elevated expressway will extend benefit to over 70,000 commuters daily besides reducing fuel consumption and emission.

The project will help meeting the demands of the 12 million people in the provincial capital, which will also emerge as a modern and mega city.