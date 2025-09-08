Flour prices soar across Pakistan as Punjab floods disrupt supply chain  

ISLAMABAD – The flour prices have recorded a sharp rise across Pakistan in recent weeks, with torrential rains and devastating floods in Punjab putting immense pressure on the country’s supply chain.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said that the cost of a 20-kilogram flour bag has surged by up to Rs1,050 during the past three weeks, reaching as high as Rs2,500 in some markets.

The PBS report, issued for the week ending September 5, highlighted that multiple cities witnessed steep and varying price increases.

In Bannu, the price of a 20-kg bag rose by Rs1,050, the highest jump among all regions.

Peshawar and Larkana followed, recording an increase of Rs900 per bag.

Prices in Sukkur climbed by Rs840 while Lahore witnessed an increase of Rs830.

Similarly, Multan recorded a rise of Rs826 and both Gujranwala and Sialkot reported a hike of Rs817.

In the federal capital Islamabad, the price increase reached Rs800 while Rawalpindi and Quetta each witnessed flour becoming costlier by Rs740.

Bahawalpur also reported a significant surge, with the price of a 20-kg bag rising by Rs866.67 over the same period.

Officials and market observers attribute the unprecedented spike in prices to flooding in Punjab, the country’s breadbasket, which has disrupted the movement of wheat stocks and hampered supplies to flour mills.

The disruption has not only created shortages in key markets but has also fueled fears of further escalation in prices if relief and logistical measures are not implemented promptly.

The surge in flour rates is expected to add to inflationary pressures already weighing heavily on households.

The consumers, particularly from low and middle-income groups, are struggling to absorb the impact, as flour remains the staple food item across Pakistan.