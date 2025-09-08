Carlos Alcaraz US Open men’s victory: How much prize did he get?  

New York – Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz clinched the US Open men’s singles championship after defeating world No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy in a thrilling final at Flushing Meadows, New York.

Alcaraz, ranked among the top players in the world, showcased his dominance with a commanding performance, sealing victory in four sets.

The final scoreline read 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in favor of the Spaniard, who added another Grand Slam title to his growing career achievements.

The championship match drew significant attention, with US President Donald Trump also attending the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium. His presence further highlighted the global appeal of the event, which annually brings together top-ranked players and high-profile spectators.

The US Open, one of tennis’s four prestigious Grand Slam tournaments, carried a prize purse of $5 million for the men’s singles champion.

With this victory, Alcaraz not only secured the title but also took home the lucrative prize money.

The triumph solidifies Alcaraz’s reputation as one of the brightest young stars in world tennis.

At just 22, he has already established himself as a formidable opponent on hard courts, and his latest win is seen as a major milestone in his pursuit of further dominance on the international circuit.